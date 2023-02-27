Beth Mooney To Lead Gujarat Giants In WPL 2023? Franchise Drops Massive Hint

Gujarat Giants has dropped some hints before announcing their skipper for the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League. Gujarat Giants tweeted a post with hints telling who would be the skipper of Gujarat Giants in WPL 2023 and all of it hinted towards one name and that is Beth Mooney.

Gujarat Giants dropped three hints in the quiz posted by them on their social media. The hints were the highest T20I score of 117 not out, the winner of the Belinda Clarke medal, and player of the series in the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup. All these hints point towards Beth Mooney.

Who will lead our pack of giants this season? ? Keep your eyes peeled, as we're about to unveil the captain who's going to take us to new heights! ?? #CaptainReveal #GujaratGiants #RiseOfTheGiants pic.twitter.com/C0Uqc4pusS Gujarat Giants (@GujaratGiants) February 27, 2023

Mooney has been one of the most crucial assets for the Australian team and was also part of the Aussie squad that won the 2018, 2020, and 2023 T20 World Cups. She is also the first player to smash half-centuries in two T20 World Cup finals and she also won the player of the tournament in 2020 edition.

The Aussie star also played a vital role in Australia's historic 6th victory in T20 World Cups. She played an unbeaten knock of 74 runs of just 53 balls and won the player of the match award for his innings. She is definitely a great pick to lead the Gujarat side.