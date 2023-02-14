'Better than me...': Shahrukh Khan's reaction to Virat & Jadeja's 'Pathaan' dance wins hearts

Shah Rukh Khan's biggest blockbuster film 'Pathaan' was a biggest success worldwide, One of the film's title song Jhoome Jo Pathaan was loved by fans across the globe including former Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Kohli was seen grooving on the Pathaan's song (Jhoome Jo Pathaan) on Saturday, February 11 during the 1st Test between India vs Australia.

Video of Virat Kohli dancing on Jhoome Jo Pathan went viral all over internet. In response Bollywood's King Shah Rukh Khan reacted to the video and Tweeted, "They are doing it better than me!! Will have to learn it from Virat And Jadeja!!!".

Here is the tweet:

They are doing it better than me!! Will have to learn it from Virat And Jadeja!!! https://t.co/q1aCmZByDu Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023

After team India's batting innings, the players were waiting near the boundary. Some of the team member were inside the dressing room while others were waiting for them on the field Kohli decided to have some fun. He starting grooving on the song and when he did it again, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja joined him as well.

India won the opening Test in Nagpur inside three days to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. India will play 2nd Test Against Australia in Delhi at The Arun Jaitley Stadium.