BFG vs TWM Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Tanzania T10 League Match 14

Buffalo Gladiators vs Twiga Masters Dream11 Team Prediction Tanzania T10 League- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s BFG vs TWM at Leader’s Club Ground: In Match 14 of Tanzania T10 League tournament, Buffalo Gladiators will take on Twiga Masters at the Leader’s Club Ground on Saturday. The Tanzania T10 League BFG vs TWM match will start at 1 PM IST – May 1. Buffalo Gladiators started their Tanzania T10 campaign with a couple of victories. After their third match gets abandoned, the Buffalo Gladiators ended up losing their last outing by nine wickets. On the other hand, Twiga Masters are yet to register a win in the Tanzania T10 in three attempts so far. Here is the Tanzania T10 League Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and BFG vs TWM Dream11 Team Prediction, BFG vs TWM Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, BFG vs TWM Probable XIs Tanzania T10 League, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Buffalo Gladiators vs Twiga Masters, Fantasy Playing Tips – Tanzania T10 League.

TOSS: The Tanzania T10 League toss between Buffalo Gladiators and Twiga Masters will take place at 12 PM IST – May 1.

Time: 1 PM IST.

Venue: Leader’s Club Ground.

BFG vs TWM My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Nasibu Mapunda

Batsmen: Abhik Patwa, Ashish Kamania, Kassimu Nassoro (C), Sefu Khalifa

All-rounders: Nisar Ahmed, Ally Mpeka Kimote, Mohammad Ali (VC)

Bowlers: Wahid Hussain, Adnan Zariwala, Kelvin Anjelo

BFG vs TWM Probable Playing XIs

Buffalo Gladiators: Nasibu Kelvin Mapunda (wk), Nisar Ahmed, Kassimu Nassoro (C), Ally Mpeka, Sefu Khalifa, Nyenje Hashim, Sameer Zaidi, Rijali Fentu, Kelvin Anjelo, Amiri Sadiki, Raj Kumar Meena.

Twiga Masters: Abhik Patwa, Ashish Kamania, Adnan Zariwala, Ejaz Aziz, Mohammad Ali, Goodluck Andrew, Karim Khan, Alhaji Sadik, Mohamed Omary, Wahid Hussain, Ayaaz Mustafa.

BFG vs TWM Squads

Buffalo Gladiators: Kassimu Nassoro (C), Abdulwahid Mohamed, Ally Mpeka, Lazaro Festo, Mohamed Rizvi, Nasibu Mapunda, Nisar Ahmed, Nyenje Hashim, Rijali Fentu, Salmini Yusuph, Sameer Zaidi, Sefu Athuman, Sefu Khalifa, Vikram Rathore, Suraj Kumar.

Twiga Masters: Abhik Patwa (C), Adnan Zariwala, Alhaj Sadick, Ashish Kamania, Ayaz Mustafa, Ejaz Aziz, Goodluck Andrew, Karim Rashidi Kiseto, Mohamed Omary, Mohammad Ali, Mukul Kumar, Pafrod Anacet, Sadiki Iddi, Wahid Hussain, Zamoyoni Ramadhani.

