BH-W vs PS-W Dream11 Team Prediction Rebel WBBL 2020 Match 45: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women T20 Match at Hurstville Oval, Sydney 4 AM IST November 18 Wednesday

BH-W vs PS-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction Rebel WBBL

Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Dream11 Team Prediction Rebel WBBL 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s BH-W vs PS-W at Hurstville Oval, Sydney: In another enthralling encounter of Rebel WBBL 2020, Perth Scorchers Women will take on defending champions Brisbane Heat Women at the Hurstville Oval, Sydney on Wednesday. The Rebel WBBL 2020 BH-W vs PS-W match will begin at 4 AM IST – November 18 in India. Both the teams playing in this match have had really contrasting runs in the tournament so far. Perth Scorchers Women occupy the third spot in the points table with five wins and four losses in the 11 matches that they have played in with the remainder of the matches ending in a no result. Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, have had their share of obstacles during the campaign, as they have managed to win five and lost four matches out of the 11 they have been allocated to play, and are placed at the 2nd position in the points table. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Rebel WBBL Match 45 – BH-W vs PS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Dream11 Tips, BH-W vs PS-W Probable Playing XIs, BH-W vs PS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – Rebel WBBL.

TOSS: The Rebel WBBL 2020 Match 45 toss between Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women will take place at 3.30 AM (IST) – November 18 in India.

Time: 4 AM IST.

Venue: Hurstville Oval, Sydney, Sydney.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney

Batsmen: Georgia Voll, Maddy Green, Chloe Piparo

All-rounders: Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen (C), Heather Graham, Amelia Kerr (VC)

Bowlers: Nicola Hancock, Taneale Peschel, Sarah Glenn

BH-W vs PS-W Probable Playing XIs

Brisbane Heat Women: Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Jess Jonassen (c), Georgia Voll, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Laura Kimmince, Charli Knott, Georgia Prestwidge, Delissa Kimmince, Nicola Hancock.

Perth Scorchers Women: Beth Mooney (c & wk), Chloe Piparo, Heather Graham, Nicole Bolton, Mathilda Carmichael, Jemma Barsby, Megan Banting, Sarah Glenn, Taneale Peschel, Piepa Cleary, Samantha Betts.

BH-W vs PS-W Squads

Perth Scorchers Women (PS-W): Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney, Jemma Barsby, Nicole Bolton, Heather Graham, Emma King, Piepa Cleary, Amy Jones, Megan Banting, Mathilda Carmichael, Chloe Piparo, Geron Wyllie, Sarah Glenn, Samantha Betts, Taneale Peschel.

Brisbane Heat Women (BH-W): Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Nadine de Klerk, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Nicola Hancock, Delissa Kimmince, Mikayla Hinkley, Laura Harris, Georgia Prestwidge, Charli Knott, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Grace Sippel, Lilly Mills, Georgia Voll.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ PS-W Dream11 Team/ BH-W Dream11 Team/ Perth Scorchers Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Brisbane Heat Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Rebel WBBL 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.