BH-W vs ST-W Dream11 Team Prediction Rebel WBBL 2020 Semifinal 2: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women T20 Match at North Sydney Oval, 1:30 PM IST November 26 Thursday

BH-W vs ST-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction Rebel WBBL

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Dream11 Team Prediction Rebel WBBL 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s BH-W vs ST-W at North Sydney Oval, Sydney. The excitement of T20 cricket continues as Rebel WBBL is all set to get underway on Thursday in Down Under. In another exciting contest of Rebel WBBL 2020, Brisbane Heat Women will take on Sydney Thunder Women in the semifinal 2 at the North Sydney Oval. The Rebel WBBL 2020 BH-W vs ST-W match will begin at 01.30 PM IST – November 26 in India. Brisbane finished second on the points table with 8 wins in 14 matches. While Sydney finished one place behind with seven wins in 14 games. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Rebel WBBL Match 17 – BH-W vs ST-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder WomenDream11 Tips, BH-W vs ST-W Probable Playing XIs, BH-W vs ST-W Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – Rebel WBBL.

TOSS: The Rebel WBBL 2020 Semifinal 2 toss between Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women will take place at 01.00 PM (IST) – November 26 in India.

Time: 10.10 AM IST.

Venue: North Sydney Oval

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney (VC), Rachel Priest

Batswomen Chloe Piparo, Corinne Hall, Naomi Stalenberg

All-Rounders Heather Graham (C), Nicole Bolton, Sophie Devine

Bowlers Taneale Peschel, Sarah Glenn, Amy Smith

BH-W vs ST-W Probable Playing XIs

Brisbane Heat Women Predicted Playing XI: Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne (WK), Jess Jonassen (C), Georgia Voll, Laura Kimmince, Amelia Kerr, Delissa Kimmince, Nadine de Klerk, Courtney Sippel, Nicola Hancock and Maddy Green.

Sydney Thunder Women Predicted Playing XI: Tammy Beaumont, Rachel Trenaman, Heather Knight, Rachael Haynes (C), Tahlia Wilson (WK), Lauren Smith, Pheobe Litchfield, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Hannah Darlington, Shabnim Ismail and Sam Bates.

BH-W vs ST-W Squads

Brisbane Heat Women: Jess Jonassen (c), Nadine de Klerk, Maddy Green, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Amelia Kerr, Delissa Kimmince, Charli Knott, Lilly Mills, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Courtney Grace Sippel, Georgia Voll, Laura Kimmince

Sydney Thunder Women: Beth Mooney(c & wk), Megan Banting, Amy Ellen Jones, Sophie Devine, Mathilda Carmichael, Nicole Bolton, Heather Graham, Chloe Piparo, Jemma Barsby, Sarah Glenn, Taneale Peschel, Samantha Betts, Amy Ellen Jones, Piepa Cleary, Emma King, Lauren Down, Georgia Wyllie

