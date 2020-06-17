Bowling coach Bharat Arun has shed light on the reason behind the Indian pacers enjoying sustained success despite a punishing schedule. The likes of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah have unique strengths and been delivering consistently in different conditions.

Ishant has matured into a workhorse, capable of keeping the opposition batsmen quiet for a long duration of time while building pressure. Shami outfoxes with his swing, Umesh rattles with pace and bounce while Bumrah marries all their qualities making Indian pace attack one of the finest of the modern era.

And they have done this while maintaining a high standard of fitness.

Arun, who is widely credited for the development of the current bowlers into a world-class unit, says workload management is the key.

“When we talk about workload management, we are looking at the number of overs a bowler has bowled. But then a bowler can over-exert himself in a game and that is not under your control. So we use the GPS tracker to monitor all his movements on the field,” he was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

The information gathered through the tracking device is used to prepare training and workload plans for each bowler and the results reflect on their on-field performances.

“For example, a bowler runs around 20 km on the field. And the tracker gives us a lot of data and information about the bowler concerned. By analysing those data, you can manage the workload at training sessions. Basically, you need to find the right balance. And the Indian bowlers have managed to do that so far,” he said.

“This is the reason why we are successful as a bowling unit and the bowlers can bowl at 140 kmph regularly,” he added.