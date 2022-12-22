Bhupinder Singh Is All Set To Become First Sikh Assistant Referee in Premier League History

New Delhi: Bhupinder Singh will be the first Sikh-Punjabi assistant referee in the history of the English Premier League. On January 5, in the Premier League fixture between Southampton and Nottingham Forest, Bhupinder Singh will be assisting Thomas Bramall, who will be in charge of the match, alongside Marc Perry, who is another assistant referee.

Bhupinder Singh is the youngest son of former English Premier League referee Jarnail Singh, the first Sikh referee in the league’s history. Jarnail Singh has refereed more than 150 games across various divisions between 2004 and 2010.

Born and raised in England, Bhupinder Singh has a keen interest in football and started officiating football matches at the age of 14.

(Written By: Aviral Shukla)