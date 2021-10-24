Dubai: Hours ahead of the mega clash between India and Pakistan, ex-opener Virender Sehwag picked the bowlers that Virat Kohli and Co should play. As per Sehwag, the specialist bowlers that India should play are Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Shami. While claiming Chakravarthy would be the X-factor, Sehwag explained his choice of spinners.

“Varun Chakravarthy will play against Pakistan for the first time so even the Pakistanis don’t know what kind of bowling he offers, so he could be that X-factor,” Sehwag told on Cricbuzz.

He also explained why Jadeja would be a key player during the high-octane game. Shwag added: “Jadeja gives you the combination of batting and bowling. He can bowl four overs because Pakistan just have one left-hander, which is Fakhar Zaman.”

Sehwag also added that he prefers Kumar over Shardul Thakur because of the former’s experience and prowess with the new ball and the old.

“I am going with Bhuvneshwar Kumar because of his superior experience. He can hit good yorkers at the death; he can trouble the batters if there’s swing on offer with the new ball… He’s surely isn’t in great bowling rhythm, but that doesn’t matter in an India-Pakistan match because you try to give more than 100%,” he concluded.

In terms of numbers, India have an all-win record against their arch-rivals in the T20 World Cup since its inception in 2007. Incidentally, all the matches were won under the one and only MS Dhoni, who will be there on skipper Virat Kohli’s ears with his ‘diamond-crusted info nuggets, which might lead to Babar Azam tearing a hair or two in exasperation.