The upcoming season of the Big Bash League 2020-21 has been pushed back by a week and will now start from December 10 when Hobart Hurricanes will take on reigning champions Sydney Sixers at Bellerive Oval. <p></p> <p></p>The season was initially set to start from December 3. <p></p> <p></p>Cricket Australia also confirmed that the matches will be played at multiple venues with several state borders set to reopen after drop in coronavirus cases. <p></p> <p></p>"This is without doubt the most complex fixturing task ever undertaken by the BBL and we are excited with where it has landed," said Cricket Australia's BBL head Alistair Dobson. "It has been a difficult year for so many people around Australia and we look forward to bringing the BBL to every state should border conditions allow us to." <p></p> <p></p>The venues for the first 21 matches have been announced and for the remaining matches will be confirmed at a lates date. <p></p><h2><strong>Full Fixtures</strong></h2> <p></p><strong>10 December 2020</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers, 1:45 PM IST at Bellerive Oval <p></p> <p></p><strong>11 December 2020</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat, 1:45 PM IST at Manuka Oval <p></p> <p></p><strong>12 December 2020</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder, 10:35 AM IST at Manuka Oval <p></p> <p></p>Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers, 1:45 PM IST at Bellerive Oval <p></p> <p></p><strong>13 December 2020</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes, 8:45 AM IST at Bellerive Oval <p></p> <p></p>Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades, 1:45 PM IST at Bellerive Oval <p></p> <p></p><strong>14 December 2020</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat, 1:45 PM IST at Manuka Oval <p></p> <p></p><strong>15 December 2020</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers, 1:45 PM IST at University of Tasmania Stadium <p></p> <p></p><strong>16 December 2020</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars, 1:45 PM IST at University of Tasmania Stadium <p></p> <p></p><strong>19 December 2020</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades, 5:40 AM IST at Bellerive Oval <p></p> <p></p><strong>20 December 2020</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers, 5:40 AM IST at Bellerive Oval <p></p> <p></p><strong>22 December 2020</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers, 1:45 PM IST at Manuka Oval <p></p> <p></p><strong>23 December 2020</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers, 1:45 PM IST at Gabba <p></p> <p></p><strong>26 December 2020</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades, 12:40 PM IST at Manuka Oval <p></p> <p></p>Sydney Sixers at Melbourne Stars, 3:50 PM IST at Carrara Stadium <p></p> <p></p><strong>27 December 2020</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes, 1:45 PM IST at Gabba <p></p> <p></p><strong>28 December 2020</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers, 1:45 PM IST at Adelaide Oval <p></p> <p></p><strong>29 December 2020</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers, 12:40 PM IST at Carrara Stadium <p></p> <p></p>Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars, 1:45 PM IST at Manuka Oval <p></p> <p></p><strong>30 December 2020</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat, 1:45 PM IST at Gabba <p></p> <p></p><strong>31 December 2020</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers, 1:45 PM IST at Adelaide Oval <p></p> <p></p><strong>1 January 2021</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder, 1:45 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>2 January 2021</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars, 5:05pm <p></p> <p></p>Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, 8:15pm <p></p> <p></p><strong>3 January 2021</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades, 10:35 AM IST <p></p> <p></p>Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers, 1:45 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>4 January 2021</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder, 1:45 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>5 January 2021</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes, 10:35 AM IST <p></p> <p></p>Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers, 1:45 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>6 January 2021</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, 1:45 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>7 January 2021</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder, 12:40 PM IST <p></p> <p></p>Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars, 3:50 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>8 January 2021</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades, 12:40 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>9 January 2021</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder, 1:45 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>10 January 2021</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat at 1:45 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>11 January 2021</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars, 1:45 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>12 January 2021</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes, 1:45 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>13 January 2021</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers, 1:45 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>14 January 2021</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades, 1:45 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>15 January 2021</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers, 1:45 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>16 January 2021</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers, 1:10 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>17 January 2021</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades, 1:45 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>18 January 2021</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes, 1:45 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>19 January 2021</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat, 1:45 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>20 January 2021</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars, 1:45 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>21 January 2021</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat, 1:45 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>22 January 2021</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers, 10:35 AM IST <p></p> <p></p>Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunders, 1:45 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>23 January 2021</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat, 10:35 AM IST <p></p> <p></p>Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers, 1:45 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>24 January 2021</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers, 10:35 AM IST <p></p> <p></p>Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes, 1:45 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>25 January 2021</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder, 1:45 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>26 January 2021</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers, 7:35 AM IST <p></p> <p></p>Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes, 10:45 AM IST <p></p> <p></p>Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers, 2:20 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>29 January 2021</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Eliminator <p></p> <p></p><strong>30 January 2021</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Qualifier <p></p> <p></p><strong>31 January 2021</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Knockout <p></p> <p></p><strong>4 February 2021</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Challenger <p></p> <p></p><strong>6 February 2021</strong> <p></p> <p></p>The Final