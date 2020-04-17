The big three of international cricket BCCI, England and Wales Cricket Board and Cricket Australia have written to the ICC, urging them to scrap the World Test Championship and instead have the Future Tour Programs revised.

With the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in cricket tours being affected, the ECB on behalf of all three boards has also requested the parent body to can the 2020-22 Cricket World Cup Super League which is in the pipeline.

“This is an ongoing discussion right now. There’s absolutely no leadership coming out of the ICC whatsoever,” a leading administrator told Times of India on Thursday.

The proposal was reportedly taken up first during the ICC’s meeting with the member nations in late March. The idea behind this proposal is to give bilateral series more importance, whereas the WTC and the ODI league face uncertain futures going forward. Moreover, with the IPL and ICC media rights up for grabs next year, ECB and CA are preparing themselves to grab hold of the big fish.

“What the ICC is trying to do is propose and schedule more official tournaments, which will do nothing but eat into the bilateral windows of its own member boards. No member board that is potentially sitting on a healthy media rights deal will agree to this,” sources in the mix of things had to say.

Meanwhile, the ICC is serious contemplating options to ensure the completion of the current World Test Championship, the final of which is to be played at Lord’s in March next year. In the existence of the COVID-19 pandemic, word is that the ICC does not want to leave a newly-introduced tournament, considered highly important in reviving the declining popularity of Test cricket midway, and hence is willing to pull out all the stops. However, it may be easier said than done.

“They (ICC) are consulting with members on understanding their priorities over the coming months. These are very early stages and a meeting will be held at the end of the month. With regard to the FTP it will have to be revisited as members start to understand what can be rescheduled and what can’t,” sources add further.