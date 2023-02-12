Bismah Maroof, Ayesha Naseem Help Pakistan Women Post Challenging 149-4 Against India Women

A terrific knock by Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof (68 off 51) and a cameo by Ayesha Naseem has pushed Pakistan to a competitive total of 149-4 in their T20 World Cup Opener against India . Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat on a good batting surface. However, they couldn't get the start they needed as Javeria Khan (8) departed quickly. She was caught by Harmanpreet Kaur off the bowling of Deepti Sharma. Bismah Maroof and Mubeena Ali (12) then stitched a good partnership and took Pakistan's score to 42 before Ali was stumped off the bowling off Radha Yadav.

Nida Dar then was caught behind for a duck against Pooja Vastrakar. She was not given out initially but the umpire had to reverse the call after a brilliant DRS call. Maroof was steady at the wicket and kept on stitching crucial partnership. She added 25 runs with Sidra Ameen and 81 off 47 with Ayesha Naseem, who provided the much needed momentum to the innings with a fiery 43 off 25 . The partnership between Ayesha and Maroof has put Pakistan in a very strong position against India. With no Smriti Mandhana, this will be a tough ask for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side.

Radha Yadav was the most successful bowler as she picked two wickets for 21 runs. Pooja Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma also scalped a wicket.