BKH vs KHO Dream11 Team Prediction And Toss Timing: Captain, Vice-Captain For Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 Game August 15, 10:00 AM IST

BKH vs KHO Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Balkh Province vs Khost Province Prediction Afghan One-Day Cup – Fantasy Cricket Tips For BKH vs KHO

The match between Helmand Province and Khost Province on August 13 (Thursday) was won by the latter. After being asked to bat first, Helmand Province lost wickets at regular intervals and were bundled out for 57 in 20.3 overs. For Khost Province, Bakhtar Atal took four wickets. In reply, Khost Province sealed the deal with nine wickets to spare.

TOSS – The Afghan One-Day Cup match toss between BKH and KHO will take place at 9:30 AM (IST).

Time: 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Khost Cricket Ground

BKH vs KHO My Dream11 Team

Keeper: Shaheen

Batsmen: S Mangal, A Razaq, N Ahmad

Allrounders: S Kamal (c), S Arabzai, Z Rahman Sharifi, S Salarzai

Bowlers : M Ibrahim, M Hassan, B Atal (vc)

BKH vs KHO Squads

BKH: Mohammad Ibrahim, Zafar Khan, Abdul Malik-II, Farhan Zakhel, Azim Khan, Abdul Razaq, Wasim Mandozai, Ahmadullah, Assadullah Matani, Jamshed, Suleiman Arabzai, Mohammad Haleem, Sami Salarzai, Ehsan Mandozai, Kamil, Abdul Sattar, Mohammad Hassan, Khair Mohammad

KHO: Noor Ahmad, Mohammadullah, Rahmanullah Zadran, Naveed Obaid, Shahid Kamal, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Rahim Mangal, Sadam Mangal, Bakhtar Atal, Haseebullah, Shaheen, Hashim Khalil Gurbaz, Mohammad Naseem, Ehsan Mangal, Nemat

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BKH Dream11 Team/ KHO Dream11 Team/ Balkh Province Dream11 Team/ Khost Province Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more