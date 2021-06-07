BLB vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Spice Isle T10: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Bay Leaf Blasters vs Clove Challengers, 11:30:00 PM IST, June 7

BLB vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction

BLB vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Spice Isle T10: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Bay Leaf Blasters vs Clove Challengers, 11:30 PM IST, June 7.

TOSS: The Dream11 Spice Isle T10 toss between Bay Leaf Blasters vs Clove Challengers will take place at 11:00 PM IST – June 7.

Time: : 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada.

BLB vs CC My Dream11 Team

Denis Smith, Teddy Bishop, Devon Smith, Leon Chichester, Cyprian Forsyth, Markel Baptiste, Denroy Charles, Darron Nedd, Richard Rogers, Amikel Dubissette, Jeron Noel.

Captain: Devon Smith. Vice-captain: Cyprian Forsyth.

BLB vs CC Probable Playing 11s

Bay Leaf Blasters Devon Smith (C), Markel Baptiste, Denis Smith (WK), Leon Chichester, Amikel Dubissette, Sharkim Edwards, Deron Hypolite, Josh Noel, Jalon Olive, Richard Rogers, Ronel Williams.

Clove Challengers Cyprian Forsyth (C), Jamie Buddy, Denroy Charles, Teddy Bishop (WK), Deyna George, Melvin Gordon, Bronson Johnson, Darron Nedd, Jeron Noel, Kimo Peters, Casimir Thomas.

BLB vs CC Squads

Bay Leaf Blasters Alvin Ramnauth, Amikel Dubissette, Craig Williams, Devon Smith (C), Deron Hypolite, Jalon Olive, Josh Noel, Keron Charles, Denis Smith (WK), Leon Chichester, Markel Baptiste, Richard Rogers, Ronel Williams and Sharkim Edwards.

Clove Challengers Angel Johnson, Bronson Johnson, Casimir Thomas, Cliffon Mark, Cyprian Forsyth (C), Darron Nedd, Denroy Charles, Deyna George, Teddy Bishop (WK), Jamie Buddy, Jeron Noel, Kimo Peters, Melvin Gordon and Tiron Charles.

