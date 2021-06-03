BLB vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction

BLB vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips Spice Isle T10: Captain, Vice-captain For Bay Leaf Blasters vs Saffron Strikers, 9:30 PM IST, June 3.

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Saffron Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction Spice Isle T10 Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BLB vs SS, Spice Isle T10, Bay Leaf Blasters Dream11 Team Player List, Saffron Strikers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Bay Leaf Blasters vs Saffron Strikers, Online Cricket Tips Bay Leaf Blasters vs Saffron Strikers Spice Isle T10, Fantasy Playing Tips Spice Isle T10.

TOSS: Spice Isle T10 match toss between Bay Leaf Blasters vs Saffron Strikers will take place at 9:00 PM IST June 3 Thursday

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

BLB vs SS My Dream11 Team

WICKET-KEEPERS: L Lawrence, D Smith

BATSMEN: D Smith (CAPTAIN), A Moses, L Chichester

ALL-ROUNDERS: R John, K Charles (Vice-captain), M Baptiste

BOWLERS: L Williams, R Rogers, A Dubissette

BLB vs SS Probable Playing XIs

Bay Leaf Blasters:

Devon Smith (c), Deron Hypolite, Leon Chichester, Jalon Olive, Craig Williams, Markel Baptiste, Sharkim Edwards, Denis Smith, Ronel Williams, Keron Charles, Richard Rogers

Saffron Strikers

Ryan John (C), Kem Charles, Ray Charles, Nickozi St. Hillaire, Jelani George, Mickel Joseph, Lendon Lawrence (WK), Shermon Lewis, Alex Moses, John Olive, Jenson Phillip.

BLB vs SS Squads

Bay Leaf Blasters

Devon Smith (c), Denis Smith, Jalon Olive, Alvin Ramnauth, Keron Charles, Richard Rogers, Leon Chichester, Markel Baptiste, Amikel Dubissette, Craig Williams, Josh Noel, Ronel Williams, Sharkim Edwards, Deron Hypolite

Saffron Strikers

Ryan John (C), Kem Charles, Ray Charles, Samora Fraser, Nickozi St. Hillaire, Kendel George, Jelani George, Mickel Joseph, Lendon Lawrence (WK), Shermon Lewis, Alex Moses, Laurie Williams, John Olive and Jenson Phillip.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BLB Dream11 Team/ SS Dream11 Team/ Bay Leaf Blasters Dream11 Team Prediction/ Saffron Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Spice Isle T10/ Online Cricket Tips and more.