<h2>Bob Willis Trophy 2020 Live Streaming Details</h2> <p></p>It is a special one-off first-class tournament conducted by the England and Wales Cricket Board, the Bob Willis Trophy - named after the former legendary English pacer - is a make-shift arrangement to compensate for the County Championship which won't be held this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament, which marks a delayed start of England's domestic season on August 1, will include all 18 first-class counties under different groups and will end in a five-day final. <p></p><h2>Live Cricket Streaming Details</h2> <p></p><strong>What:</strong> Bob Willis Trophy 2020 <p></p> <p></p><strong>When:</strong> From July 30 to August 04 <p></p> <p></p><b>Live Streaming: </b>bet365's live cricket streaming page which enables you to watch live cricket. <p></p><h2>SCHEDULE</h2> <p></p>The Bob Willis Trophy is due to start on August 1 and its group stage will conclude on September 9. <p></p> <p></p><section class="cb-nws-dtl-itms"> <p></p><h2 class="cb-nws-para">FIXTURES</h2> <p></p><h3>Saturday, August 1</h3> <p></p><strong>North:</strong> Derbyshire v Nottinghamshire (Trent Bridge), Durham v Yorkshire (Emirates Riverside), Leicestershire v Lancashire (Worcester) <p></p> <p></p><strong>Central:</strong> Gloucestershire v Worcestershire (Bristol), Somerset v Glamorgan (Taunton), Warwickshire v Northamptonshire (Edgbaston) <p></p> <p></p><strong>South:</strong> Essex v Kent (Chelmsford), Surrey v Middlesex (Kia Oval), Sussex v Hampshire (Hove) <p></p><h3>Saturday, August 8</h3> <p></p><strong>North:</strong> Durham v Lancashire (Emirates Riverside), Leicestershire v Derbyshire (tbc), Nottinghamshire v Yorkshire (Trent Bridge) <p></p> <p></p><strong>Central:</strong> Gloucestershire v Warwickshire (Bristol), Northamptonshire v Somerset (Northampton), Worcestershire v Glamorgan (Worcester) <p></p> <p></p><strong>South:</strong> Essex v Surrey (Chelmsford), Kent v Sussex (Canterbury), Middlesex v Hampshire (Radlett) <p></p><h3>Saturday, August 15</h3> <p></p><strong>North:</strong> Durham v Leicestershire (Leicester), Lancashire v Nottinghamshire (Emirates Old Trafford), Yorkshire v Derbyshire (Emerald Headingley) <p></p> <p></p><strong>Central:</strong> Glamorgan v Gloucestershire (Sophia Gardens), Northamptonshire v Worcestershire (Northampton), Warwickshire v Somerset (Edgbaston) <p></p> <p></p><strong>South:</strong> Hampshire v Surrey (Arundel), Kent v Middlesex (Canterbury), Sussex v Essex (Hove) <p></p><h3>Saturday, August 22</h3> <p></p><strong>North:</strong> Derbyshire v Durham (Emirates Riverside), Leicestershire v Nottinghamshire (Leicester), Yorkshire v Lancashire (Emerald Headingley) <p></p> <p></p><strong>Central:</strong> Northamptonshire v Glamorgan (Northampton), Somerset v Gloucestershire (Taunton), Worcestershire v Warwickshire (Worcester) <p></p> <p></p><strong>South:</strong> Hampshire v Essex (Arundel), Middlesex v Sussex (Radlett), Surrey v Kent (Kia Oval) <p></p><h3>Sunday, September 6</h3> <p></p><strong>North:</strong> Lancashire v Derbyshire (Liverpool), Nottinghamshire v Durham (Trent Bridge), Yorkshire v Leicestershire (Emerald Headingley) <p></p> <p></p><strong>Central:</strong> Glamorgan v Warwickshire (Sophia Gardens), Gloucestershire v Northamptonshire (Bristol), Worcestershire v Somerset (Worcester) <p></p> <p></p><strong>South:</strong> Essex v Middlesex (Chelmsford), Kent v Hampshire (Canterbury), Surrey v Sussex (Kia Oval) <p></p> <p></p></section>