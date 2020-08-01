Bob Willis Trophy 2020 Live Streaming Details

It is a special one-off first-class tournament conducted by the England and Wales Cricket Board, the Bob Willis Trophy – named after the former legendary English pacer – is a make-shift arrangement to compensate for the County Championship which won’t be held this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament, which marks a delayed start of England’s domestic season on August 1, will include all 18 first-class counties under different groups and will end in a five-day final.

Live Cricket Streaming Details

What: Bob Willis Trophy 2020

When: From July 30 to August 04

SCHEDULE

The Bob Willis Trophy is due to start on August 1 and its group stage will conclude on September 9.