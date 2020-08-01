Bob Willis Trophy 2020 Live Streaming Details

It is a special one-off first-class tournament conducted by the England and Wales Cricket Board, the Bob Willis Trophy – named after the former legendary English pacer – is a make-shift arrangement to compensate for the County Championship which won’t be held this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament, which marks a delayed start of England’s domestic season on August 1, will include all 18 first-class counties under different groups and will end in a five-day final.

Live Cricket Streaming Details

What: Bob Willis Trophy 2020

When: From July 30 to August 04

Live Streaming: bet365’s live cricket streaming page which enables you to watch live cricket.

SCHEDULE

The Bob Willis Trophy is due to start on August 1 and its group stage will conclude on September 9.

FIXTURES

Saturday, August 1

North: Derbyshire v Nottinghamshire (Trent Bridge), Durham v Yorkshire (Emirates Riverside), Leicestershire v Lancashire (Worcester)

Central: Gloucestershire v Worcestershire (Bristol), Somerset v Glamorgan (Taunton), Warwickshire v Northamptonshire (Edgbaston)

South: Essex v Kent (Chelmsford), Surrey v Middlesex (Kia Oval), Sussex v Hampshire (Hove)

Saturday, August 8

North: Durham v Lancashire (Emirates Riverside), Leicestershire v Derbyshire (tbc), Nottinghamshire v Yorkshire (Trent Bridge)

Central: Gloucestershire v Warwickshire (Bristol), Northamptonshire v Somerset (Northampton), Worcestershire v Glamorgan (Worcester)

South: Essex v Surrey (Chelmsford), Kent v Sussex (Canterbury), Middlesex v Hampshire (Radlett)

Saturday, August 15

North: Durham v Leicestershire (Leicester), Lancashire v Nottinghamshire (Emirates Old Trafford), Yorkshire v Derbyshire (Emerald Headingley)

Central: Glamorgan v Gloucestershire (Sophia Gardens), Northamptonshire v Worcestershire (Northampton), Warwickshire v Somerset (Edgbaston)

South: Hampshire v Surrey (Arundel), Kent v Middlesex (Canterbury), Sussex v Essex (Hove)

Saturday, August 22

North: Derbyshire v Durham (Emirates Riverside), Leicestershire v Nottinghamshire (Leicester), Yorkshire v Lancashire (Emerald Headingley)

Central: Northamptonshire v Glamorgan (Northampton), Somerset v Gloucestershire (Taunton), Worcestershire v Warwickshire (Worcester)

South: Hampshire v Essex (Arundel), Middlesex v Sussex (Radlett), Surrey v Kent (Kia Oval)

Sunday, September 6

North: Lancashire v Derbyshire (Liverpool), Nottinghamshire v Durham (Trent Bridge), Yorkshire v Leicestershire (Emerald Headingley)

Central: Glamorgan v Warwickshire (Sophia Gardens), Gloucestershire v Northamptonshire (Bristol), Worcestershire v Somerset (Worcester)

South: Essex v Middlesex (Chelmsford), Kent v Hampshire (Canterbury), Surrey v Sussex (Kia Oval)