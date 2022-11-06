Melbourne: Virat Kohli has been in astonishing form in T20 World Cup 2022 and is one of the highest run scorers with 220 runs in just 4 matches. Team India qualified for the semi-finals as the Netherlands pulled one of the biggest upsets in T20 World Cup history by defeating South Africa.

Kohli has scored three unbeaten half-centuries in four matches he played and has only been dismissed once. The performances from Virat hold great value because of the rough patch he went through for more than two years. Virat even opened up about how he was mentally stressed and needed a break.

Virat’s performance since Asia Cup has been absolutely top-notch. He even completed his 71st century. However, there was one person who stood by Virat Kohli till the very end during his rough patch and it was the former Indian skipper, MS Dhoni. “I can tell you one thing. When I left Test captaincy, I got a message from only one person, with whom I have played previously – that was MS Dhoni,” Virat said in an interview.

https://youtu.be/xifUbepUGbQ

Another clip is going viral on the internet. Virat on RCB’s podcast once again spoke about his relationship with MS Dhoni and he was all praise for his skipper. Virat said, “The bond & relationship with MS Dhoni is a blessing for me, he is the only one who genuinely reached out to me – someone who is senior to me, and the mutual respect is fantastic.”

Team India will face Zimbabwe in their final Super 12 match and would like to top the table after winning the match.