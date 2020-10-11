BOS vs AM Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Afghan ODD

Dream11 Team Prediction

BOS vs AM: Captain, Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Afghan ODD:

Boost Region will lock horns with Amo Region on Sunday of the ongoing Afghan ODD on Monday at 10:30 AM.

After the thrilling Shpageeza T20 League 2020, the focus now shifts from T20 cricket to One-day cricket as the Afghan One Day Cup 2020 set to get underway from October 12 in Kandhar. The Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 BOS vs AM match will begin at 10.30 AM IST – October 11 in India. Here is the Afghan ODD Dream11 Guru Tips and BOS vs AM Dream11 Team Prediction, SG vs MAK Dream11 Guru Tips, SG vs MAK Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, BOS vs AM Probable XIs Afghan ODD.

TOSS: The National T20 Cup match toss between Boost Region and Amo Region will take place at 10 AM (IST) – October 10.

Time: 10.30 AM IST

Venue: Kandahar Ground.

My Dream11 Team

M. Ahmed, Jamal, Ihsanullah, Sherdali, Abdul Malik, Omarzai, Samiullah, Baqi, Khan, Yamin-Ahmed, Ashraf

SQUADS

Boost Region (BOS): Ainuddin Kakar, Munir Ahmad, Nasir Jamal, Ihsanullah, Naseebullah Sherdali, Qudratullah, Abdul Nafi, Waqarullah Ishaq, Najibullah, Abdullah Tarakhail, Abdul Baqi, Ahmad Zia, Dastagir Khan, Mohammad Alam, Nawid Mohammad Kabir, Sayed Shirzad, Yamin-Ahmadzai

Amo Region (AM): Afsar Zazai, Abdul-Malik, Farhan Zakhil, Ijaz, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Azim Khan, Kamil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Javed Ahmadi, Samiullah, Abdul Wasi, Jamshid Khan, Mirwais Ashraf, Mohammed Saleem, Wafadar Momand, Zahid Zakhail, Zohaib

