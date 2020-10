BOS vs SG Dream11 Team Prediction Afghan ODD 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable X

Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Boost Region vs Speen Ghar Region Dream11 Team Prediction Afghan ODD 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s BOS vs SG at Kandahar Cricket Stadium: After the excitement of Shpageeza T20 League 2020, the focus now shifts from T20 cricket to One-day cricket as the Afghan One Day Cup 2020 set to get underway from October 10 in Kandhar. In another exciting contest of the Afghan ODD Cup 2020, Boost Region will take on the Speen Ghar Region at the Kandahar Cricket Stadium. The Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 BOS vs SG match will begin at 10 AM IST – October 15 in India. Boost Region looks a strong side on paper comprising of some well-known Afghanistan internationals while Speen Ghar Region has some interesting young prospects. They would be rearing to perform and knock on selection doors for the National side. Also, the two teams would want to start on a winning note since this is a short tournament. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Afghan ODD match 7 – BOS vs SG Dream11 Team Prediction, Boost Region vs Speen Ghar Region Dream11 Tips, BOS vs SG Probable Playing XIs, BOS vs SG Dream11 Fantasy Tips.

TOSS: The Afghan ODD match toss between Boost Region and Speen Ghar Region will take place at 9.30 AM (IST) – October 15 in India.

Time: 10 AM IST

Venue: Kandahar Cricket Stadium.

BOS vs SG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: M. Ahmad (C)

Batsmen: N. Jamal, Ihsanullah, Samiullah Shinwari, Usman Ghani (VC)

All-rounders: Najibullah, M. Ibrahim

Bowlers: A. Baqi, D. Khan, Yamin-Ahmad, A. Alam

BOS vs SG Probable Playing XIs

Boost Region: Munir Ahmad (wk), Nasir Jamal, Ihsanullah, Naseebullah Sherdali, Qudratullah, Waqarullah Ishaq, Najibullah, Abdullah Tarakhail, Abdul Baqi, Sayed Shirzad, Yamin-Ahmadzai.

Speen Ghar Region: Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Usman Ghani, Samiullah Shinwari, Zubaid Akbari, Qais Ahmad, Farhad Momand, Aftab Alam, Bahar Ali Shinwari, Shabir Noori, Tariq Stanikzai, Fareed Malik.

BOS vs SG Squads

Boost Region (BOS): Ainuddin Kakar, Munir Ahmad, Nasir Jamal, Ihsanullah, Naseebullah Sherdali, Qudratullah, Abdul Nafi, Waqarullah Ishaq, Najibullah, Abdullah Tarakhail, Abdul Baqi, Ahmad Zia, Dastagir Khan, Mohammad Alam, Nawid Mohammad Kabir, Sayed Shirzad, Yamin-Ahmadzai.

Speen Ghar Region (SG): Ikram Ali Khil, Tamim Surkhorodi, Bahar Ali Shinwari, Bahir Shah, Samiullah Shinwari, Shawkat Zaman, Usman Ghani, Shabir Noori, Tahir- Khan, Tariq Stanikzai, Zubaid Akbari, Mohammad Ibrahim, Aftab Alam, Batin Shah, Fareed Malik, Farhad Momand, Qais Ahmad, Abdullah Adil.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BOS Dream11 Team/ SG Dream11 Team/ Boost Region Dream11 Team/ Speen Ghar Region Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips Afghan ODD 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.