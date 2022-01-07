<strong>Sydney:</strong> England batter Ben Stokes had luckiest of escapes in recent times when a Cameroon Green ball hit his stumps but he survived as the bails did not come off, prompting legends Shane Warne and Sachin Tendulkar to discuss introduction of a possible new law. <p></p> <p></p>The incident happened on the third day of the fourth Ashes Test on Friday when Australian all-rounder Green bowled one that was angled in and left-handed Stokes had shouldered arms, anticipating that the ball would pass by the stumps. <p></p> <p></p>But it came back enough to kiss the off-stump. The bail started getting out of the groove but eventually settled down. <p></p> <p></p>The on-field umpires asked for a referral but since the bails didn't completely get out of the groove, Stokes was adjudged not out. He went onto make a crucial 66. <p></p> <p></p>Sachin Tendulkar tweeted: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Should a law be introduced called 'hitting the stumps' after the ball has hit them but not dislodged the bails? What do you think guys? Let's be fair to bowlers! &#x1f61c;&#x1f62c;&#x1f60b;<a href="https://twitter.com/ShaneWarne?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@shanewarne</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AshesTest?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AshesTest</a><a href="https://t.co/gSH2atTGRe">pic.twitter.com/gSH2atTGRe</a></p> <p></p> Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) <a href="https://twitter.com/sachin_rt/status/1479321696054046721?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 7, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>"Should a law be introduced called hitting the stumps' after the ball has hit them but not dislodged the bails? What do you think guys? Let's be fair to bowlers,"tagging Warne. <p></p> <p></p>The iconic leg-spinner Warner said in jest that the point needs to be debated. <p></p> <p></p>"Interesting point &amp; one to debate my friend. I will take this to the world cricket committee for discussion &amp; come back to you. Never seen anything like that today - Greene's delivery was 142kph and hit the stump hard," Warne replied. <p></p> <p></p>However another stylish Aussie batter of yesteryears Damien Martyn had a straight "No" to Tendulkar's proposal. <p></p> <p></p>However the freakish nature of the survival did surprise one and all including former Australian captain Ricky Ponting. <p></p> <p></p>"I've not seen one with a ball like that," Ponting said on Channel 7. <p></p> <p></p>"It's actually just made the stump move sideways. So therefore the groove of the bail has actually stayed exactly in the groove of the stump."