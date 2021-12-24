Centurion: With less than a couple of days to go for the much-awaited Boxing Day Test at Centurion between India and South Africa, there is some confidence and moral-boost under-fire India Test captain Virat Kohli would draw from Chris Morris and James Anderson’s recent comments. Both the international cricketing stars hailed Kohli and in their own special way.

While Morris cautioned one and all not to count out Kohli as he is a champion player and can destroy oppositions once he gets going. “You can never count Virat Kohli out he will destroy you once he gets going,” Morris told Sportskeeda.

On the other hand, Anderson confessed that Kohli is the batter he would not like to bowl to when he the Indian Test captain is in form.

“Virat Kohli is the Batsman I don’t want to Bowl when he is in mood, when he is in form. He is phenomenal, and Hard to Bowl Virat Kohli, got everything, play in all formats,” Anderson told Howie Games on Mark Howard Podcast.