Centurion: As India gets ready to take on South Africa in the much-awaited Boxing Day Test at Centurion, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant – who has had a great season – would have the opportunity of going past ex-India captain MS Dhoni’s record. When Pant walks out to the field at SuperSport Park, Centurion – he would need three more catches to become the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to register 100 dismissals in Tests.

Pant is currently on 97, which includes eight stumpings in 26 games. Dhoni took 36 Tests to reach the feat. Pant has time on his side and would know that the feat is his and it is only a matter of time that he gets there. Apart from Dhoni, the 24-year-old would join the likes of Nayan Mongia, Syed Kirmani, Wriddhiman Saha, and Kiran More.

Besides, the first Test at Centurion would also mark Pant’s 50th First-Class match. Pant was a part of the squad for the South African tour in 2019, but he did not play as a more experienced Wriddhiman Saha was preferred over him.