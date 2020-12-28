Australia's opening batsman Matthew Wade poked fun at India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant on Day 3 of the ongoing Boxing Day Test on Monday. In a bid to distract Wade, Pant started chirping words in the Australian ears from close quarters. <p></p> <p></p>This was happening for a long time and finally, Wade responded in a hilarious manner. Wade asked Pant if he had seen himself on the big screen and if that was the reason why he was trying to get into a banter. <p></p> <p></p>Here is the video of the verbal duel: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">The Wade-Pant verbals continue &#x1f5e3;&#x1f37f; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AUSvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AUSvIND</a> <a href="https://t.co/VjZ9hDm24I">pic.twitter.com/VjZ9hDm24I</a></p> <p></p> cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) <a href="https://twitter.com/cricketcomau/status/1343406403189272581?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 28, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Wade was also heard saying things about Pant's weight. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Wade asked Pant if he was looking at himself on the big screen again.</p> <p></p>Wade has been hammering Pant about his weight for about half an hour now <p></p> <p></p> Benjamin Schutz (@Benschutz22) <a href="https://twitter.com/Benschutz22/status/1343407490667450369?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 28, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Fox commentators should be made to understand and learn that fat shaming isn't something to laugh at. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AUSvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AUSvIND</a></p> <p></p>The banter between Wade and Pant started with that, but I'm not sure it is really funny to laugh at that! <p></p> <p></p> KK (@AdobePaavi) <a href="https://twitter.com/AdobePaavi/status/1343416114756272134?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 28, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Mathew Wade to Rishabh Pant after back foot punch to the boundary...</p> <p></p>"You going to lose some kilos? Are you 25 or 30 kilos overweight?" <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AUSvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AUSvIND</a> <p></p> <p></p> Andrew McCormack (@_AMcCormack7) <a href="https://twitter.com/_AMcCormack7/status/1343399033981730818?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 28, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>This is not the first time Pant has got into a verbal duel with an Aussie. During India's last tour to Australia, he did something similar with Australian captain Tim Paine. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier in the day, <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/india-cricket-team/">India</a> was bundled out for 326 in their first innings on Day 3 of the second Test against <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/australia-cricket-team/">Australia</a> in Melbourne. They took a lead of 131 runs with <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/ajinkya-rahane/">Ajinkya Rahane</a> starring after hitting a century while <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/ravindra-jadeja/">Ravindra Jadeja</a> scored a fifty. <p></p><div id="div-gpt-ad-1533018550431-0" class="innner_para_adv_blk">At the time of filing the copy, Australia was 67 for two.</div>