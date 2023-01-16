BPL 2023: CCH Vs COV Dream11 Team Prediction, Chattogram Challengers Vs Comilla Victorians: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs At Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium In Chattogram
Best players list of Chattogram Challengers Vs Comilla Victorians Dream11 Team Player List, Chattogram Challengers Dream11 Team Player List, Comilla Victorians Dream11 Guru Tips.
My Dream11 Team Chattogram Challengers Vs Comilla Victorians Dream11 Team Prediction CCH vs COV 2023: Best players list of Chattogram Challengers Vs Comilla Victorians Dream11 Team Player List, Chattogram Challengers Dream11 Team Player List, Comilla Victorians Dream11 Guru Tips. Date and Time: 16th January 2023, 6 PM IST Toss Time: The Toss would take place at 5:30 PM IST Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium In Chattogram CCH vs COV, BPL Dream11 Team Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan(c) Batters: Khushdil Shah, D Rasooli, Afif Hossain All-rounders: Shuvagata Hom, Ziaur Rahman(vc), Mosaddek Hossain Bowlers: Nihaduzzaman, Abu Jayed, Taijul Islam. CCH vs COV Probable Playing XIs Chattogram Challengers: Usman Khan, MD Al-Amin Jr., Afif Hossain, Darwish Rasooli, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Shuvagata Hom, Ziaur Rahman, Malinda Pushpakumara, Max O'Dowd, Nihaduzzaman, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury Comilla Victorians: Litton Das, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Imrul Kayes (c), Chadwick Walton, Khsudil Shah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mosaddek Hossain, Hasan Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam.
