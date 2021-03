BRD-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Womens Senior One Day Trophy Elite Group D: Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s Baroda Women vs Mumbai Women at Emerald Heights International Ground at 9 AM IST March 21 Sunday

BRD-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Womens Senior One Day Trophy Elite Group D:

BRD-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction Womens Senior One Day Trophy

Baroda Women vs Mumbai Women Dream11 Team Prediction Womens Senior One Day Trophy – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s BRD-W vs MUM-W at Emerald Heights International Ground: In another exciting league stage encounter of Womens Senior One Day Trophy 2021, two cricketing powerhouses – Mumbai Women and Baroda Women will take on each other in Elite Group D at the Emerald Heights International Ground on Sunday. The Womens Senior One Day Trophy BRD-W vs MUM-W match will start at 9 AM IST – March 21. Mumbai are placed second on the points table with three wins and one defeat in the four matches they have played so far. In their previous match, Mumbai crushed Punjab by 61 runs in a lop-sided encounter, where the former put up 159 runs, courtesy of Vrushali Bhagat’s 43-run knock. In response, Punjab were bundled out for 98 runs. Baroda, on the other hand, are currently third on the points table with three wins and one defeat in four matches. In their previous contest, Baroda defeated Nagaland by 5 wickets. Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Womens Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Baroda Women vs Mumbai Women Dream11 Tips and Prediction, Baroda Women vs Mumbai Women, Womens Senior One Day Trophy 2021, BRD-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Tips and Prediction, Today match Prediction and tips, BRD-W vs MUM-W Today’s Cricket match Playing xi, Today match Playing xi, BRD-W playing xi, MUM-W playing XI, dream11 guru tips, Dream11 Predictions for today’s match, Baroda Women vs Mumbai Women Dream11 predictions.

TOSS: The Womens Senior One Day Trophy toss between Mumbai Women MUM-W Baroda Women will take place at 8:30 AM IST.

Time: 9 AM IST

Venue: Emerald Heights International Ground.

BRD-W vs MUM-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Riya Chaudhari

Batswomen Vrushali Bhagat (vc), Esha Oza, Amrita Joseph

All-Rounders Manali Dakshini, Sayali Satghare, Tarannum Pathan (C), Jaya Mohite

Bowlers Kesha Patel, Prakashika Naik, Saima Thakoor

BRD-W vs MUM-W Probable Playing XIs

Baroda Women: Palak Patel, Tanvir Ismail Shaikh, Hrutvisha Patel, Tarannum Pathan (C), Amrita Joseph, Jenita Fernandes (wk), Karishma Tank, Richa Patel, Janki Rathod, Nancy Patel, Jaya Mohite.

Mumbai Women: Esha Oza, Aachal Walanju, Vrushali Bhagat, Riya Chaudhari (wk), Sayali Satghare (C), Saniya Raut, Simran Shaikh, Manali Dakshini, Prakashika Naik, Saima Thakor, Jagravi Pawar.

BRD-W vs MUM-W Squads

Baroda Women: Nancy Yogeshbhai Patel, Richa Ajay Patel, Radha Yadav, Himani Madanlal Tyagi, Camy Jignesh Kumar Desai, Ujma Prez Pathan Pathan, Dhurvi Mukeshbhai Patel, Kesha Pravinbhai Patel, Palak Arunkumar Patel, Nishtha Naresh Khatik, Bansi Rameshbhai Rathod, Prapti Vijaybhai Raval, Nupur Manharsinh Solanki, Karishma Kadar Bhai Tank, Pragya Basant Singh Rawat, Hrutvisha Kamlesh Patel, Binaisha Darayus Surti, Pankti Manoj Rana, Amrita Stalin Joseph, Jenita John Fernandes, Dhartiben Ajaykumar Rathod, Tarannum Nasirkhan Pathan, Bhumi Bhavesh Patel, Charmi Amitbhai Shah, Janki Ajaybhai Rathod, Chauhan Surbhi Shishupal, Tanvir Ismail Shaikh, Ridhi Om Prakash Maurya, Yastika Harish Bhatia, Jaya Rajendra Mohite, Shalini Rakesh Sharma.

Mumbai Women: Sharvi Suhas Save, Manali Dakshini, Aachal Nilkanth Valanju, Manjiri Jayawant Gawade, Esha Rohit Oza, Jagravi Rajendra Pawar, Hemali Vinayak Borwankar, Sejal Kiran Raut, Sanika Vinod Chalke, Batul Ronald Pereira, Mahi Dipesh Thakkar, Gargi Vilas Bandekar, Prakashika Prakash Naik, Fatima Kalim Jaffer, Saima Zakir Hussain Thakor, Riya Surendra Chaudhari, Samruddhi Sumant Rawool, Sayali Ganesh Satghare, Saniya Hitendra Raut, Vrushali Vikas Bhagat, Humaira Zamir Kazi, Mansi Mohan Patil, Nirmiti Omyaneshwar Rane, Shaheen Abdul Razak Abdulla, Janhvi Rupesh Kate, Imran Shah, Shweta Anant Haranhalli.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BRD-W Dream11 Team/ MUM-W Dream11 Team/ Mumbai Women Dream11 Player List/ Baroda Women Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Womens Senior One Day Trophy/ Online Cricket Tips and more.