BTC vs GHC Dream11 Tips And Prediction, Finnish Premier League T20 2020: Top Fantasy Picks, Full Squad Bengal Tigers CC vs Greater Helsinki CC at Kerava National Cricket Ground July 22 8.30 PM IST

BTC vs GHC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Bengal Tigers CC vs Greater Helsinki CC Dream11 Team Prediction Finnish Premier League – T20 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s BTC vs GHC at Kerava National Ground: In an exciting Finnish Premier League T20 battle on Wednesday, Bengal Tigers CC will take on Greater Helsinki CC in the Match 40 at the Kerava National Cricket Ground on July 22. The Finnish Premier League T20 BTC vs GHC match will start at 8.30 PM IST. Bengal Tigers CC has played seven matches so far, won two and lost three matches. They are currently at the fifth position of the points table with five points in their pocket. On the other hand, Greater Helsinki CC has played seven games, managed to win only one and lost six games. They are in the last position on the points table with two points against their name.

TOSS: The toss between Bengal Tigers CC vs Greater Helsinki CC will take place at 8 PM (IST).

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground

BTC vs GHC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Imrul Abedin (C)

Batsmen: Mehran Amin (VC), Ghulfam Nazir, Adnan Ahmad

All-rounders: Nurul Huda, Belayet Khan, Ziaur Rehman, Naveed Shahid

Bowlers: Tonmoy Saha, Kashif Muhammad, Sohail Amin

BTC vs GHC Probable Playing XIs

Bengal Tigers CC: Muhammad Imrul-Abedin (wk), Mehran Amin, Habib Al-Amin, Nurul Huda, Belayat Khan, Tonmoy Saha, Rony Sardar, Mazidul Islam, Sarwar Jahan, Mohiuddin Al-Belal, Shahed Alam.

Greater Helsinki CC: Abdullah Attiqe (wk), Asad Ijaz, Ghulfam Nazir, Ziaur Rehman, Naveed Shahid, Kashif Muhammad, Parveen-Kumar Garhwal, Iatazaz Hussain, Choudhary-Shahzad Shabbir, Adnan Ahmad, Rizwan Ali.

BTC vs GHC Squads

Bengal Tigers CC (BTC): Muhammad Imrul-Abedin, Tushar Sarker, Sowgat Kundu, Habib Al-Amin, Mazidul Islam, Mehran Amin, Osman Ibrahim, Sarwar Jahan, Naser Akhand, Abu Hanif Khan, Amid Raja-bangshi, Nurul Huda, Belayat Khan, Mohiuddin Al-Belal, Shahed Alam, Jabed Kaisar, Mohammad Nurujjaman-ripon, Tonmoy Saha, Md Jabed Khan Sohag, Manan Arshed, Mohammad Rony, Rony Sardar, Shahrukh Ali, Muhammad Abul Hasnat.

Greater Helsinki CC (GHC): Abdullah Attiqe, Asad Ijaz, Ghulfam Nazir, Choudhary-Shahzad Shabbir, Adnan Ahmad, Kamran Waheed, Ali Waris, Ronald Peter, Ziaur Rehman, Naveed Shahid, Parveen-Kumar Garhwal, Kashif Muhammad, Iatazaz Hussain, Sohail Amin, Rizwan Ali.

