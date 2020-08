BTC vs VCC Dream11 Predictions And Team News, Finnish Premier League T20: Bengal Tigers CC vs Vantaa CC Full Squads And Fantasy Tips, August 12, 8:00 PM IST

BTC vs VCC Dream11 Predictions And Team News, Finnish Premier League T20: Bengal Tigers CC vs Vantaa CC Fu

BTC vs VCC Dream11 Team and Picks

BTC vs VCC Dream11 Picks: The game between Helsinki Cricket Club (HCC) and and SKK Stadin ja Karavan Kriketti on August 11 (Tuesday) was won by the former. After being asked to bat first, HCC rode on Abdul Ahad Qureshi’s 40-ball 64 to post 169/5 in their allotted 20 overs. In reply, SKK lost wickets at crucial intervals and were restricted to 149/8, losing by 20 runs. For HCC, Zakiullah Kamal took three wickets. HCC now have 18 points from 13 games. SKK, on the other hand, have 15 points from 11 matches.

Bengal Tigers CC vs Vantaa CC Toss Time – 7:30 PM IST

Match Time – 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Keravs National Cricket Ground, Kerva

BTC vs VCC Dream11 Top Picks

N Huda (c), T Saha (vc), A Hamsa Warsha, M Imrul Abedin, R Sanjeewa Kahingala, H Al-Amin, U Tavernier, M Milan Hettiarachilage, M Asaduzzaman, N Patabendi, R Shiran Fernando

BTC vs VCC Squads

Bengal Tigers CC: Muhammad Imrul Abedin (wk), Shahed Alam, Rony Sardar, Belayet Khan (C), Mehran Murtaiz Amin, Nurul Huda, Shahrukh Ali, Habib Al-Amin, Mohammad Asaduzzaman, Mohiuddin Al-Belal, Saiful Islam/Tonmoy Kumar Saha

Vantaa CC: Ranuka Shiran Fernando (c), Madura Milan Hettiarachilage, Ravi Sanjeewa Kahingala, Chanaka Jayasinge (wk), Tyronne Jayanath Premasiri, Ursan Tavernier, Sanjeewa Peththahandi, Ameer Hamsa Warsha, Nipuna Patabendi Nidelage, Lahiru Hikkaduwa Liyanage, Nalaka Hangamuwe

