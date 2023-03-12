Kohli's outstanding performance has run havoc on social media as the fans can not stop praising him. Amid this, Delhi Police also joined the league in hailing ex-Indian skipper for his batting. Delhi Police shared a tweet from their official Twitter handle, captioning, " Dear @GujaratPolice, Don't book our Delhi boy #ViratKohli for voluntarily causing hurt to the guests. AUS-SOME, game"

Virat Kohli's tremendous knock of 186 runs against Australia on day four of the ongoing fourth Test has brought the India into a commanding position. His knock came in 364 balls and was studded with 15 fours.

In response to Australia's 480 runs, Kohli's thunderous knock helped India to reach 571 with a lead of 91 runs. The Aussies in their second innings are three without loss at stumps.

With this knock, Kohli also ended his century drought in the longest format of the game. His last century came 1205 days back in 2019 against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. This knock also made him the highest Indian run-scorer in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

Kohli's form is big news for India as the ICC ODI World Cup is not so far now and also a welcome news for Royal Challengers Bangalore as the IPL 2023 will kick off on March 31.

India has already retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy and lead the four-Test series 2-1. The match could also be a decider in India's spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, which is all set to be played from June7-11 at The Oval.

Australia has already reached the WTC final, and the tussle between India and Sri Lanka for the other spot is still ongoing.