Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden did something absolutely out of the ordinary during the Bushfire Cricket Bash between Ponting XI and Gilchrist XI on Sunday at Junction Oval. A batsman in his playing days, Hayden was surprisingly asked to roll his arm over during the eight over of the Gilchrist XI’s chase.

At the runup mark, Hayden took his shoes and socks off and handed it over to the umpire.

The 48-year-old stunned everyone as he took his shoes off before running into bowl. He conceded 12 runs in the only over he bowled and did not pick up a wicket.

It is not something that often happens during a cricket match.

Cricket Australia posted the video and captioned it as “Sometimes barefoot is best.” Here is the video:

With the bat, he opened the innings along with former Australian Test opener Justin Langer after Gilchrist XI won the toss and opted to field first. Hayden scored 16 off 14 balls before being dismissed by former India international Yuvraj Singh.

Eventually, it was a thrilling 10-over contest which went down to the wire before Ponting XI won it by one run.

Meanwhile, the Bushfire Bash raised AU$7.7 million as funds for the Australian Bushfires victims. The raised money would go to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.