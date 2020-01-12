Cricket legends Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne will captain two sides for an charity match next month to raise money for the victims of the ongoing deadly bushfires in Australia.

Apart from the duo, the star-studded event will also see participation from Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Justin Langer, Michael Clarke, Shane Watson and Alex Blackwell. The match will be played on February 8 during which a women’s T20I between Australia and India and a Big Bash League match have also been scheduled making it a blockbuster triple-header.

Steve Waugh and Mel Jones will also be involved in the charity match but in non-playing capacities.

“The Bushfire Cricket Bash will be Cricket Australia’s major fundraising initiative to support Australians impacted by the recent unprecedented bushfire emergency,” CA’s CEO Kevin Roberts said in a statement.

He added, “People the world over have seen the overwhelming images of hundreds of thousands of hectares burnt, precious lives lost, hundreds of properties destroyed and the devastating loss of wildlife as a result of the fires. These images have reinforced the need to get behind organisations like the Australian Red Cross which is responding to the immediate requirements of people who have lost loved ones, their homes, and their livelihoods.”

Funds will be raised across all the three matches with the money donated to Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund. The Bushfire Cricket Bash will act as a curtain raiser for the BBL Final.