With the anti-China sentiments gripping the country following the death of Indian soldiers in Galwan valley, BCCI has said it’s open to reviewing its sponsorship policy but for the next cycle.

The clashes resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers and since then there’s been a call to boycott Chinese products.

But BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal says the board will continue its association with Chinese technology company Vivo, IPL’s current title sponsor, as it’s helping the Indian economy and not the other way arond.

“When you talk emotionally, you tend to leave the rationale behind. We have to understand the difference between supporting a Chinese company for a Chinese cause or taking help from Chinese company to support India’s cause,” Dhumal told PTI.

“When we are allowing Chinese companies to sell their products in India, whatever money they are taking from Indian consumer, they are paying part of it to the BCCI (as brand promotion) and the board is paying 42 per cent tax on that money to the Indian government. So, that is supporting India’s cause and not China’s,” he added.

Explaining the rationale behind their association with a Chinese company, Dhumal said, “If they (Chinese companies) are not supporting the IPL, they are likely to take that money back to China. If that money is retained here, we should be happy about it. We are supporting our government with that money (by paying taxes on it).”

He said it’s not like BCCI has handed a contract to a Chinese company to build infrastructure in India.

“If I am giving a contract to a Chinese company to build a cricket stadium, then I am helping the Chinese economy. GCA built the world’s largest cricket stadium at Motera and that contract was given to an Indian company (L&T),” he said.

“Cricketing infrastructure worth thousands of crores was created across country and none of the contract was awarded to a Chinese company,” he reasoned.

Dhumal further said that if China is pumping money to support Indian cricket, there’s no harm as it ultimately helps the country’s economy.

“If that Chinese money is coming to support Indian cricket, we should be okay with it. I am all for banning Chinese products as an individual, we are there to support our government but by getting sponsorship from Chinese company, we are helping India’s cause,” he said.

He continued, “We can get sponsorship money from non-Chinese companies also including Indian firms. We can support our players any way but the idea is when they are allowed to sell their products here, it is better that part of money comes back to the Indian economy.”

He advised taking decision on rationale rather than based on emotion “The BCCI is not giving money to the Chinese, it is attracting on the contrary. We should make decision based on rationale rather than emotion,” Dhumal said.