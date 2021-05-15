The infamous Sandpaper Gate in 2018 involving top Australian cricketers in a game against South Africa in Cape Town rocked the world of cricket. The ball-tampering episode involved Steve Smith, the-then Australian captain, David Warner, and Cameron Bancroft. Following the incident, all three players were suspended from cricket, while Smith had to give up his captaincy as well. <p></p> <p></p>Three years after the incident, Bancroft, who was a part of the episode has now revealed some that were never known to date. <p></p> <p></p>Bancroft has revealed that the Australian bowlers knew about the plot and what was happening. <p></p> <p></p>"So some of the bowlers did know?", Bancroft, as per the report, hesitantly replied: "Uh yeah, look, I think, yeah, I think it's pretty probably self-explanatory." <p></p> <p></p>"Yeah, look, all I wanted to do was to be responsible and accountable for my own actions and part. Yeah, obviously what I did benefits bowlers and the awareness around that, probably, is self-explanatory," he told The Guardian recently. <p></p> <p></p>Reflecting back at the incident, Bancroft admitted that had he been aware of the consequences, he would have made a better decision. <p></p> <p></p>"I guess one thing I learnt through the journey and being responsible is that's where the buck stops [with Bancroft himself]. Had I had better awareness I would have made a much better decision," he added. <p></p> <p></p>Bancroft also said that he regrets letting the entire team down by compromising values. <p></p> <p></p>"I was obviously disappointed because I'd let the team down and carried out an act that completely compromised my values. But it came down for me just when I was really improving at that level," he concluded.