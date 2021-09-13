Gaborone (Botswana): Mankading in cricket has always grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons, where one can think of Ravi Ashwin’s mankading moment of 2012 against Sri Lanka’s Lahiru Thirimane and also his IPL incident against Jos Butler. This time Women’s Cricket hogs the limelight. Fast bowler from Cameroon, Maeva Douma Mankaded four batswomen from Uganda in a single match of the Women’s T20 World Cup African region qualifier.

Maeva ran all aver the Uganda batswoman as she ran out Kevin Awino and Rita Musamali in the exact same fashion in a single over and also went ont0 send Immaculate Nakisuuyi and Jabet Mbabazi back to the pavilion in the final over. The 16-year-old right-arm medium pacer’s effort went in vain as her team lost by 155 runs after being all out for 35.

Uganda ended with 190/6 in 20 overs but then dismissed Cameroon for just 35 in 14.3 overs to seal the match by 155 runs.

As many as 11 teams are participating in the ongoing tournament in Botswana. Zimbabwe currently leads Group A with three wins from three matches and six points, followed by Rwanda and Botswana, who both have four points. Group B is led by Uganda, who are followed by Namibia. Both have four points. Nigeria are third with two points in three matches.

