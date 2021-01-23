Shubman Gill impressed everyone with his batting skills on the historic Australia tour. The stylish batsman slammed 259 runs in the three Tests and played a monumental role in the historic Brisbane Test victory. <p></p> <p></p>Shubman missed his maiden century in the Gabba Test by 9 runs but his innings impressed many cricket critics. His temperament was tested by the fierce bowling attack comprising of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins. <p></p> <p></p>Gill recalled the innings and said a century could've been the cherry on the cake. <p></p> <p></p>"I am relaxed now. Making my debut for India is a big relief. I was a bit nervous. A century could have been the cherry on the cake," Gill told the Times of India, as he recalled the innings. <p></p> <p></p>However, the 21-year-old claims the series was a big learning curve and made him a better cricketer. <p></p> <p></p>"I was well set and I should have scored the century, but at the same time, I am happy that I have contributed to the team's victory. The series was a big learning curve for me and I have become a better cricketer." <p></p> <p></p>He also revealed a camp with former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh helped him in tackling short balls. <p></p> <p></p>"The camp with Yuvi paaji before the IPL was very useful. During that camp, he prepared me to face chin music. He used to throw hundreds of short-pitch balls to me from different angles, and I think it helped me a lot," Gill said. <p></p> <p></p>Shubman has also been retained by Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League as he is expected to be the part of the leadership group. <p></p> <p></p>While the talented batsman will be next seen in the Test series against England which will commence from February 5.