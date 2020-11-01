During the 10th over of the Sunrisers Hyderabad innings in Saturday night's IPL 2020 match, an above waist-high full toss from Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler Isuru Udana to Kane Williamson went unpunished with the on-field umpires deeming it as a fair delivery. <p></p> <p></p>The decision to not call it a n0-ball left Williamson surprised even though the ball came to him chest-high and he was able to put that away to fine leg boundary for a single. <p></p> <p></p>The video of the incident quickly went viral on Twitter with fans sharing screenshots while expressing their displeasure at the decision. <p></p> <p></p>Former and current cricketers including the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Jofra Archer and James Neesham too chimed in, making their opinions about it clear. <p></p> <p></p>Yuvraj was critical of the decision. <p></p> <p></p>"I honestly can't believe that was not given a no ball! Like seriously!!!" tweeted Yuvraj. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">I honestly can't believe that was not given a no ball ! Like seriously !!!&#x1f937;&#x200d;&#x2642;&#xfe0f; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RCBvsSRH?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RCBvsSRH</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2020?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2020</a></p> <p></p> Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) <a href="https://twitter.com/YUVSTRONG12/status/1322581010328875008?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 31, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>His former India teammate Harbhajan Singh was sarcastic in his assessment. <p></p> <p></p>Sharing the video of the delivery he wrote, "No this isn't a no ball." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">No this isn't a no ball &#x1f644;&#x1f923;&#x1f923;&#x1f923; <a href="https://twitter.com/IPL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IPL</a> <a href="https://t.co/XcD4Gl0tT1">pic.twitter.com/XcD4Gl0tT1</a></p> <p></p> Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) <a href="https://twitter.com/harbhajan_singh/status/1322581275169808384?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 31, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Rajasthan Royals Jofra Archer simply wrote, 'Noball?' <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Noball ?</p> <p></p> Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) <a href="https://twitter.com/JofraArcher/status/1322580513891246082?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 31, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Williamson's New Zealand teammate and Kings XI Punjab allrounder James Neesham had a valid question. <p></p> <p></p>"No balls are head high now???' he wrote. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">No balls are head high now???</p> <p></p> Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) <a href="https://twitter.com/JimmyNeesh/status/1322580717042307072?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 31, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>That decision or non-decision didn't have any impact on the final outcome though with SRH coasting to a five-wicket win as they comfortably chased down the target of 121 in 14.1 overs. <p></p> <p></p>They had restricted RCB to 120/7 after opting to bowl first and it was thanks to a combined bowling display. Sandeep Sharma and Jason Holder took two wickets each while T Natarajan, Shahbaz Nadeem and Rashid Khan took a wicket each. <p></p> <p></p>SRH's reply was led by Wriddhiman Saha and Manish Pandey after captain David Warner was dismissed cheaply. <p></p> <p></p>Saha top-scored with 39 off 32 while Pandey made 26 off 19. <p></p> <p></p>SRH will next face Mumbai Indians while RCB lock horns with Delhi Capitals.