‘Can’t Drop A Player Of Virat Kohli’s Caliber Straight Away’ – Ashish Nehra Blocks Outside Noise On Kohli’s Spot

New Delhi: Virat Kohli and his spot in the Indian team has been a hot topic of debate in recent weeks. Kohli has been going through a massive slump of late and the calls for his axe from the Indian team are on the rise. Many experts feel that Kohli has been getting unnecessary privilege and it’s time that selectors ask him to go back to domestic cricket and work on his flaws.

However, former India pacer Ashish Nehra feels that Virat Kohli deserves those extra chances based on his past performance and the impact he has had on Indian cricket. Nehra said that Kohli should not listen to the outside noise, suggesting that he could a one-month break from cricket that will help him rejuvenate.

“There will be discussions even if you’re not a player of Kohli’s caliber. When you are playing, you try to focus on your game and not listen to so-called ‘outside voices’ from people outside the dressing room. It’s important how your teammates, management and selectors are backing you… but we are talking about a guy like Virat. Yes, it’s not written anywhere that he will keep playing for India even if he doesn’t score runs. But when you have done so much in the past, you will always get extra chances,” said Nehra in a virtual interaction organised by Sony Sports.

“Everybody knows his accomplishments and the talent he has. At the age of 33, fitness isn’t a problem for him. Everybody is hopeful that Virat will come good, the quicker the better. Let’s hope we see a different Virat after the West Indies series. If he rests for a month or five odd weeks, it will be helpful for him.”

Recently, legendary Kapil Dev stated that if a senior player like R Ashwin can be dropped from the team then there is no reason to believe that selectors can’t drop Kohli. However, Nehra feels it is not easy to drop a player like Virat Kohli, who has done so much for the country across formats.

“Yes, you get dropped when you don’t perform. However, there are many ifs and buts. When you’re a player like Virat who has scored runs and done so much for the country, he can’t be dropped straightaway. Yes, Virat hasn’t been among runs but dropping him isn’t the solution. We are discussing Virat as an example. Even Rohit struggled before returning to form in the 50-over game. But he struggled in this year’s IPL and other Twenty20 games. With the emergence of all formats, a player who plays across all three will get more chances to score but he can fail too,” Nehra explained.

“A player like Virat can score in any format. It’s rare to find him injured but it can happen to any player. Also, fans expect runs from Virat and he himself wants to return to form. Much of the discussion about the Indian team revolves around Virat. All-format players like Virat and Rohit will always attract discussions on their numbers.”