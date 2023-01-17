'Captain Cristiano Ronaldo' All Set To Make Saudi Arabia Debut Against Lionel Messi's PSG: Reports

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. His signed a contract of 2 years (approximately).

New Delhi: As per reports, Cristiano Ronaldo will make his debut as new captain of Southi Arabian club Al Nassr. His first match will be iconic as it is against Lionel Messi's PSG on January 19. Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. His signed a contract of 2 years (approximately), estimated to be worth more than 200 million euros. He was a part of Manchester United but his contract was terminated due to a controversial interview , where he criticised hierarchy of the club. In a interview with Piers Morgan he said, "Manchester United tried to force me out. Not only the manager, but the other two or three guys who are around the club [at the senior executive level]. I felt betrayed. I don't care, people should listen to the truth. Yes, I felt betrayed. I feel that some people didn't want me here, not only this year but last season too." Meanwhile it is also reported that Argentina star Lionel Messi may join the Southi Arabia club along with Ronaldo. According to rumors both Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal are willing to offer Messi as much as 310 million euros. Messi's contract with PSG is set to expire this month and we might watch Messi wearing a different jersey. Messi made history by winning his first FIFA World Cup against France. Whereas PSG crashed to a 1-0 defeat vs Rennes in their next Ligue 1 fixture on Monday.