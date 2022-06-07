Captain KL Rahul Ahead Of Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli As Leading Scorer For India In T20Is Since 2020 | IND vs SA

India vs South Africa T20I series: Skipper KL Rahul will be all pumped up for the upcoming series against South Africa that starts with the first T20I scheduled to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Saturday, June 9, 2022. Rahul, who also led Lucknow Super Giants to the knockout stages of the IPL 2022, has scored 693 runs in 21 innings since 2022, more than anyone else in the current Indian team.

Regular captain Rohit Sharma is second on the list with 680 runs in as many innings while former India captain Virat Kohli finds himself in third place with 663 runs. Shreyas Iyer is fourth on the list with 351 runs. Rohit and Kohli are not a part of the T20I series against South Africa, keeping in mind their workload going ahead in the season with the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup 2022 to be held later in the year.

Rahul has had a good IPL season with the bat in hand as well for Lucknow, finishing the season just behind orange cap holder Jos Buttler. Having scored 616 runs in 15 matches at a strike-rate of 135.38, the India opener would be confident to carry the same vein of form in the T20I series against the Proteas.

With two centuries to his name along with four fifties, Rahul looked to be in sublime form in the just concluded IPL 2022 and his ability to play shots all around the wicket, makes him the No. 1 threat for South Africa. However, this might just be a different ball game than IPL and South Africa have the team to spring a surprise as shown in the past.