Spanish Teenager Carlos Alcaraz Wins US Open Title, Rises To No. 1 Spot In ATP Rankings

New Delhi: Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz defeated Casper Ruud of Norway 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium court on Sunday to clinch his first US Open title. The 19-year-old played some brilliant tennis to clinch the trophy and also became the number one player in the world. He is the youngest male player to lead the ATP rankings.

“Everything came so fast. For me it’s unbelievable. It’s something I dreamed since I was a kid, since I started playing tennis,” said Alcaraz, whom folks of a certain age might still consider a kid. Of course, I’m hungry for more,” said Carlos Alcaraz after winning the US Open title.

I’m lost for words at right now! ? I just want to keep dreaming! ? Getty Images pic.twitter.com/IyQXjvgamY Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) September 12, 2022

The Spanish youngster moves up three spots in the ATP Rankings to be the number one tennis player in the world. Carlos Alcaraz’s opponent Casper Ruud also praised his game and said the tennis star is destined for greatness. Casper Ruud stated, “He’s one of these few rare talents that comes up every now and then in sports. That’s what it seems like. Let’s see how his career develops, but it’s going all in the right direction.”

Tennis fans around the world also lauded the effort of Carlos Alcaraz. See reactions:

5th June 2005 : 19 year old Rafael Nadal wins his first Major, defeating Mariano Puerta in the final of the French Open 11th September, 2022 : 19 year old Carlos Alcaraz wins his first Major, defeating Casper Ruud in the final of the US Open #USOpen2022 #Alcaraz #USOpen pic.twitter.com/hRyylxoCM4 Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) September 12, 2022

A youngest player to win a Grand Slam ? and became World No.1 #Alcaraz is such a tremendous player at the age of 19. Unbelievable ? World No. 1 1st Grand Slam He is in mood these days? Congratulations ?#Alcaraz #USOpen2022 #USOpen pic.twitter.com/SH69JSs9Ym nitish.mahanand (@__nitish____) September 12, 2022

Looks like I had seen it well a year ago. #Alcaraz wins #USOpen and becomes #ATP no. 1 player pic.twitter.com/bTlgkw9i4A Antonio Taurisano (@ATaurisa) September 12, 2022