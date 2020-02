CC vs DOL Dream11 Team Prediction, Momentum One-Day Cup 2020, Match 14: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy

Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Cape Cobras vs Dolphins Prediction, Momentum One-Day Cup 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s CC vs DOL: The 2019 20 Momentum One Day Cup is a domestic one-day cricket tournament that is currently taking place in South Africa. It is the 39th edition of the championship, with the tournament running from 31 January to 21 March 2020. Titans are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Cape Cobras vs Dolphins will take place at 12:30 PM (IST).

Time: 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

My Dream11 Team

Sarel Erwee, Zubayr Hamza, Khaya Zondo, Grant Roelofsen, Kyle Verreynne (WK), Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Smith (C), Robbie Frylinck (VC), Kerwin Mungroo, Keshav Maharaj, Thando Ntini

CC vs DOL Probable Playing XIs

Cape Cobras: Pieter Malan, Janneman Malan, Zubayr Hamza (C), Kyle Verreynne (WK), George Linde, Jason Smith, Rory Kleinveldt, Mihlali Mpongwana, Thando Ntini, Aviwe Mgijima, Nandre Burger.

Dolphins: Sarel Erwee, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Marques Ackerman, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Khaya Zondo, Sibonelo Makhanya, Prenelan Subrayen, Keshav Maharaj (C), Robbie Frylinck, Senuran Muthusamy, Kerwin Mungroo.

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Ryan Rickelton, Zubayr Hamza

Vice-captain Options: Jason Smith, Robbie Frylinck

Squads

Dolphins: Sarel Erwee, Grant Roelofsen(w), Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Khaya Zondo, Marques Ackerman, Sibonelo Makhanya, Senuran Muthusamy, Robbie Frylinck, Keshav Maharaj(c), Prenelan Subrayen, Kerwin Mungroo, Daryn Dupavillon, Okuhle Cele, Keith Dudgeon

Cape Cobras: Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza(c), Jonathan Bird, Kyle Verreynne(w), George Linde, Aviwe Mgijima, Rory Kleinveldt, Thando Ntini, Dane Paterson, Nandre Burger, Jason Smith, Akhona Mnyaka, Mihlali Mpongwana

