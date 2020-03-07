CC vs KTS Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Cape Cobras vs Knights Prediction, Momentum One Day Cup 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 19 CC vs KTS: The Momentum One Day Cup formerly known as the One Day Cup, MTN Domestic Championship and Standard Bank Cup is the premier domestic one-day cricket competition of South Africa, its matches having List A status. Matches are usually played partly under lights as day-night matches and occasionally get larger crowds than the Test matches. The 2019 20 Momentum One Day Cup is the 39th edition of the championship, with the tournament running from 31 January to 21 March 2020. Titans are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Cape Cobras and Knights will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Recreation Ground, Oudtshoorn

CC vs KTS My Dream11 Team

Zubayr Hamza (captain), Jacques Snyman (vice captain), Wandile Makwetu, Hannah Kotze, Pieter Malan, Andries Gous, Keegan Petersen, George Linde, Shaun von Berg, Mbulelo Budaza, Rory Kleinveldt

CC vs KTS SQUADS

Cape Cobras: Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza (captain), Aviwe Mgijima, Jason Smith, Jonathan Bird, Mangaliso Mosehle (wk), Ferisco Adams, Rory Kleinveldt, Dane Piedt, Akhona Mnyaka, Thando Ntini, Tayo Walbrugh, Tsepho Ndwandwa, Lizaad Williams

Knights: Andries Gous, Jacques Snyman, Keegan Petersen, Grant Mokoena, Patrick Kruger, Wandile Makwetu (wk), Pite van Biljon (captain), Shaun von Berg, Ottniel Baartman, Mbulelo Budaza, Marco Jansen, Corne Dry, Obus Pienaar, Tshepo Ntuli, Raynard van Tonder

