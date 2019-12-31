Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Chattogram Challengers vs Cumilla Warriors Prediction, Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 27 CCH vs CUW: The 2019 20 BPL season, also known as BPL 7 is the seventh season of the Bangladesh Premier League, the top level professional Twenty20 cricket league in Bangladesh. The competition is organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. The season was scheduled to originally start from 6 December 2019 and end on 11 January 2020, with the opening ceremony to be held on 3 December 2019. Comilla Victorians are the defending champions. However, the tournament was delayed by five days and started on 11 December 2019 and will end on 17 January 2020, with the opening ceremony held on 8 December 2019.

TOSS – The toss between Chattogram Challengers vs Cumilla Warriors will take place at 12:30 PM (IST).

Time: 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

My Dream11 Team

CCH vs CUW Probable Playing XIs

Chattogram Challengers: Avishka Fernando, Junaid Siddique, Imrul Kayes (c), Chadwick Walton, Ryan Burl, Nurul Hasan (wk), Liam Plunkett, Muktar Ali, Rubel Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mehedi Hasan Rana

Cumilla Warriors: Robiul Islam/Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Stiaan van Zyl, Dawid Malan (c), Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, David Wiese, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Sunzamul Islam, Abu Hider Rony.

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Muktar Ali

Vice-captain Options: Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Dawid Malan

Squads

Cumilla Warriors: Robiul Islam, Stiaan van Zyl, Dawid Malan(c), Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, David Wiese, Mahidul Islam Ankon(w), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Sunzamul Islam, Abu Hider Rony, Yasir Ali, Fardeen Hasan, Sumon Khan, Ifran Hossain, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Chattogram Challengers: Lendl Simmons, Junaid Siddique, Imrul Kayes(c), Chadwick Walton, Ryan Burl, Nurul Hasan(w), Liam Plunkett, Muktar Ali, Rubel Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Pinak Ghosh, Kesrick Williams, Muhammad Musa, Avishka Fernando, Imad Wasim, Jubair Hossain, Nasir Hossain, Mahmudullah, Rayad Emrit, Enamul Haque

