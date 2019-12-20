Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Chattogram Challengers vs Cumilla Warriors Prediction Bangladesh Premier League – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 14 CCH vs CUW: The 2019 20 BPL season, also known as BPL 7 is the seventh season of the Bangladesh Premier League, the top level professional Twenty20 cricket league in Bangladesh. The competition is organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. The season was scheduled to originally start from 6 December 2019 and end on 11 January 2020, with the opening ceremony to be held on 3 December 2019. Comilla Victorians are the defending champions. However, the tournament was delayed by five days and started on 11 December 2019 and will end on 17 January 2020, with the opening ceremony held on 8 December 2019.

TOSS – The toss between Chattogram Challengers vs Cumilla Warriors will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

My Dream11 Team

Lendl Simmons (C), Imrul Kayes, Avishka Fernando, Dawid Malan, Chadwick Walton (WK), Dasun Shanaka, Soumya Sarkar (VC)

CCH vs CUW Probable Playing XIs

Chattogram Challengers: Lendl Simmons, Avishka Fernando, Imrul Kayes, Chadwick Walton, Mahmudullah (C), Nasir Hossain, Nurul Hasan (WK), Muktar Ali, Rubel Hossain, Kesrick Williams, Mehedi Hasan Rana.

Cumilla Warriors: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Yasir Ali, Soumya Sarkar, Dawid Malan, Sabbir Rahman, Dasun Shanaka (c), Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Abu Hider Rony, Sunzamul Islam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Lendl Simmons, Imrul Kayes

Vice-captain Options: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mahmudullah

Squads

Cumilla Warriors: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Dawid Malan, Dasun Shanaka(c), Yasir Ali, Mahidul Islam Ankon(w), Abu Hider Rony, Sunzamul Islam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Stiaan van Zyl, Fardeen Hasan, Sumon Khan, Ifran Hossain

Chattogram Challengers: Lendl Simmons, Avishka Fernando, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah(c), Chadwick Walton, Nurul Hasan(w), Nasir Hossain, Nasum Ahmed , Kesrick Williams, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Muktar Ali, Pinak Ghosh, Jubair Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Enamul Haque

