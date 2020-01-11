Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Chattogram Challengers vs Rajshahi Royals Prediction, Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 41 CCH vs RAR: The 2019 20 BPL season, also known as BPL 7 is the seventh season of the Bangladesh Premier League, the top level professional Twenty20 cricket league in Bangladesh. The competition is organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. The season was scheduled to originally start from 6 December 2019 and end on 11 January 2020, with the opening ceremony to be held on 3 December 2019. Cumilla Warriors are the defending champions. However, the tournament was delayed by five days and started on 11 December 2019 and will end on 17 January 2020, with the opening ceremony held on 8 December 2019.

TOSS – The toss between Chattogram Challengers and Rajshahi Royals will take place at 12:30 PM (IST).

Time: 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

CCH vs RAR My Dream11 Team

Liton Das (captain), Lendl Simmons (vice-captain),Chadwick Walton, Afif Hossain, Chris Gayle, Imrul Kayes, Ravi Bopara, Mukhtar Ali, Farhad Reza, Rubel Hossain, Kesrick Williams

CCH vs RAR Squads

Chattogram Challengers: Chris Gayle, Lendl Simmons, Imrul Kayes, Chadwick Walton, Mahmudullah (captain), Nurul Hasan (wk), Nasum Ahmed, Muktar Ali, Ziaur Rahman, Kesrick Williams, Rubel Hossain, Ryan Burl, Junaid Siddique, Enamul Haque jnr, Jubair Hossain

Rajshahi Royals: Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Irfan Sukkur (wk), Shoaib Malik, Andre Russell (captain), Ravi Bopara, Alok Kapali, Farhad Reza, Kamrul Islam, Taijul Islam, Mohammad Irfan, Abu Jayed, Mohammad Nawaz, Nahidul Islam, Hazratullah Zazai, Minhajul Abedin Afridi

