CCMH vs MRS Dream Team XI, Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast: Top Picks, Full Squad Central Castries Mindoo Heritage vs Mon Repos Stars Cricket July 5 12:00 AM IST

CCMH vs MRS Dream11 Team And Picks

After the emphatic success of the Vincy T10 League, West Indian cricket is back with the Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast that got underway from June 23. In the twenty-fourth match of Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast tournament, Central Castries Mindoo Heritage and Mon Repos Stars at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground, St Lucia on Wednesday. The St Lucia T10 Blast CCMH vs MRS match will start at 12 AM IST.

TOSS – The toss between South Castries Lions vs Gros Islet Cannon Blasters will take place at 11:30 PM (IST).

Time: 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium

CCMH vs MRS My Dream11 Top Picks

WK: S Emmanuel

BAT: A Auguste, A Prospere, S Charles

ALL: K Lesporis, K Augustin, H Charlery K Gaston

BWL: K Arnold, D John, G Mathurin

South Castries Lions vs Gros Islet Cannon Blasters Full Squad List

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage: Ackeem Auguste, Alleyn Prospere, Keygan Arnold, Alvin Prospere, Sanjay Hayle, Dillan John, Stephen Naitram, Gaspard Prospere, Keddy Lesporis, Jamaal James, Tyler Sookwa, Jaden Elibox, Jemmi Mauricette, Johnnel Eugene and Rahym Joseph.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CCMH Dream11 Team / MRS Dream11 Team/ Central Castries Mindoo Heritage Dream11 Team/ Mon Repos Stars Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.