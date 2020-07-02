CCMH vs VFNR Dream Team XI, Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast: Top Picks, Full Squad Central Castries vs Vieux Fort North Raiders July 3 12:00 AM IST

CCMH vs VFNR Dream11 Team And Picks

After the emphatic success of the Vincy T10 League, West Indian cricket is back with the Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast that got underway from June 23. In the twentieth match of Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast tournament, Central Castries will take on the Vieux Fort North Raiders at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground, St Lucia on Wednesday. The St Lucia T10 Blast CCMH vs VFNR match will start at 12 AM IST.

Time: 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium

CCMH vs VFNR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Stephen Naitram

Batsmen: Keddy Lesporis, Jevin Isidore, Al Prince, Keygan Arnold

All-rounders: Jamaal James, Ernell Sextius

Bowlers: Ricky Hippolyte, Shem Paul, Dilan John

Central Castries vs Vieux Fort North Raiders Full Squad List

Central Castries (CCMH): Gaspard Prospere , Stephen Naitram , Alvin Prospere , Keygan Arnold , Johnnel Eugene , Ackeem Auguste , Alleyn Prospere , Keddy Lesporis , Jaden Elibox, Tyler Sookwa , Jamaal James , Jemmi Mauricette, Dillan John

Vieux Fort North Raiders (VFNR): Junior Peter, Al Prince, Chrislon Fanis, David Naitram, Jevin Isidore, Curtly Johnny, Ernell Sextius, Garvey Mitchel, Jermain Harding, Atanus Alberson, Ricky Hippolyte, Shem Paul, Travis Gifford

