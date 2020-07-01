CCP vs SCL Dream Team XI, Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast: Top Picks, Full Squad Choiseul Clay Pots vs South Castries Lions Cricket July 1 10:00 PM IST

<h2><strong>CCP vs SCL Dream11 Team And Picks</strong></h2> <p></p>After the emphatic success of the Vincy T10 League, West Indian cricket is back with the Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast that got underway from June 23. In the seventeenth match of Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast tournament, Choiseul Clay Pots will take on South Castries Lions at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground, St Lucia on Wednesday. The St Lucia T10 Blast CCP vs SCL match will start at 10 PM IST. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Choiseul Clay Pots vs South Castries Lions Toss Time: </strong>9:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Match Start Time: </strong>10:00 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground, St Lucia <p></p><h2><strong>CCP vs SCL Dream11 Top Picks</strong></h2> <p></p><strong><span class="acssad7cf">Wicketkeeper: </span></strong><span class="acssad7cf">Junior Henry</span> <p></p> <p></p><strong><span class="acssad7cf">Batsmen: </span></strong><span class="acssad7cf">Johnson Charles, Audy Alexander, V St Ange</span> <p></p> <p></p><strong><span class="acssad7cf">All-rounders: </span></strong><span class="acssad7cf">Alex Antoine, Tonius Simon, Nick Joseph</span> <p></p> <p></p><strong><span class="acssad7cf">Bowlers: </span></strong><span class="acssad7cf">Alvinaus Simon, Xavier Gabriel, Bronte Bess, Kester Charlermagne</span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Choiseul Clay Pots vs South Castries Lions Full Squad List</strong> <p></p><p class="swift-in-viewport"><b>CCP</b>: Jason Simon, Junior Henry, Valange St.Ange, Audy Alexander, Vince Smith, Quincy St.Rose, Stephan Theophan, Nick Joseph, Canice Richardson, Sky Laffeuille, Alvinaus Simon, Clem St.Rose, Bronte Bess</p> <p></p><p class="swift-in-viewport"><b>SCL</b>: Noelle Leo, Daren Sammy, Johnson Charles, Collinus Callendar, Alex Antoine, Tarrick Edward, Tonius Simon, Aaron Joseph, Daniel Baptiste, Kemrol Charles, Kester Charlermagne, Xavier Gabriel, Malcolm Monrose</p> <p></p> <p></p><h2>Check Dream11 Prediction/ CCP Dream11 Team / SCL Dream11 Team/ <b>Choiseul Clay Pots</b> Dream11 Team/ <b>South Castries Lions</b> Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.</h2>