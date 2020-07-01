CCP vs SCL Dream Team XI, Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast: Top Picks, Full Squad Choiseul Clay Pots vs South Castries Lions Cricket July 1 10:00 PM IST

CCP vs SCL Dream11 Team And Picks

After the emphatic success of the Vincy T10 League, West Indian cricket is back with the Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast that got underway from June 23. In the seventeenth match of Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast tournament, Choiseul Clay Pots will take on South Castries Lions at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground, St Lucia on Wednesday. The St Lucia T10 Blast CCP vs SCL match will start at 10 PM IST.

Choiseul Clay Pots vs South Castries Lions Toss Time: 9:30 PM IST

Match Start Time: 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground, St Lucia

CCP vs SCL Dream11 Top Picks

Wicketkeeper: Junior Henry

Batsmen: Johnson Charles, Audy Alexander, V St Ange

All-rounders: Alex Antoine, Tonius Simon, Nick Joseph

Bowlers: Alvinaus Simon, Xavier Gabriel, Bronte Bess, Kester Charlermagne

Choiseul Clay Pots vs South Castries Lions Full Squad List

CCP: Jason Simon, Junior Henry, Valange St.Ange, Audy Alexander, Vince Smith, Quincy St.Rose, Stephan Theophan, Nick Joseph, Canice Richardson, Sky Laffeuille, Alvinaus Simon, Clem St.Rose, Bronte Bess

SCL: Noelle Leo, Daren Sammy, Johnson Charles, Collinus Callendar, Alex Antoine, Tarrick Edward, Tonius Simon, Aaron Joseph, Daniel Baptiste, Kemrol Charles, Kester Charlermagne, Xavier Gabriel, Malcolm Monrose

