CEC vs NCT Dream11 Tips And Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s Match ECS T10 – Cyprus At Ypsonas Cricket Ground, August 29, 11:30 AM IST Saturday

Cyprus Eagles CTL vs Nicosia Tigers CC Prediction ECS T10 – Cyprus – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s CEC vs NCT, 17th Match at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: We are into the penultimate day of the league now with four matches scheduled for the day.

Here’s today’s schedule

August 29, Saturday

Match 17: Cyprus Eagles CTL vs Nicosia Tigers 11:30 am

Match 18: Riyaan CC vs Cyprus Eagles CTL 1:30 pm

Match 19: Nicosia Tigers vs Sri Lankan Lions Limassol 3:30 pm

Match 20: Sri Lankan Lions Limassol vs Riyaan CC 5:30 pm

A total of five teams including Riyaan, Nicosia Fighters, Nicosia Tigers, Sri Lankan Lions Limassol and Cyprus Eagles CTL will feature in 24 matches during the series. The two semifinals, third-place playoff and the final will be played on Sunday.

TOSS TIMING: The ECS T10 – Cyprus for the league match between Cyprus Eagles CTL and Nicosia Tigers CC will

take place at 11:00 AM (IST).

Time: 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

CEC vs NCT My Dream11 Team

Mehran Khan (captain), Roman Mazumder (vice-captain), Srinivas Angarekkala, Zeeshan Sarwar, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Mangala Gunasekera, Rajasekhar Poluri, Anowar Hossain, R Kumar, Habibur Rahman. Kulwinder Singh

Cyprus Eagles CTL vs Nicosia Tigers CC Full Squads

Cyprus Eagles CTL: Srinivas Angarekkala, Gursewak Singh, Mehran Khan, Rajasekhar Poluri and Jawad Shah, Murali Alanki, Harwinder Singh, Sajib Mohammad, Balwinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Gurpratap Singh, Jugraj Singh, Zeeshan Sarwar, Tejwinder Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Murtaza Yamin, Thulasi Alluri, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Charan Nalluri, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Gurdeep Sharma, Sushil Kumar, Lakhwinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Manikanta Ranimekala

Nicosia Tigers: F. Rodro, Mangala Gunasekara, Kazi Saiful, Jahid Hassan,Sakhawat Hossain, Umer Waheed, Qasim Anwar, P. Suranga, Amir Sohail, Abdul Mobeen, M. Noman and B. Hussain, Yasir Khan, R. Kumar, Faysal Mia, Anowar Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Abid Ali, Rashidul Hasan, Habibur Rahman, Roman Mazumder, Abdul Manan, Aizaz Jameel

