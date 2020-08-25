CEC vs RYCC Dream11 Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s Match ECS T10 – Cyprus At Ypsonas Cricket Ground, August 25, 12:30 PM IST Tuesday

CEC vs RYCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Cyprus Eagles CTL vs Riyaan CC Prediction ECS T10 – Cyprus – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s CEC vs RYCC, 3rd Match at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: The second day of the series gets underway with Cyprus Eagles CTL taking on Riyaan CC in the fifth match of ECS T10 – Cyprus.

Four matches were played on Monday with Nicosia Tigers CC winning both their matches, Riyaan CC winning one while losing other, Nicosia Fighters losing both their matches and Sri Lankan Lions also suffering defeat in their only match of the day.

A total of five teams including Riyaan, Nicosia Fighters, Nicosia Tigers, Sri Lankan Lions Limassol and Cyprus Eagles CTL will feature in 24 matches during the series.

Here’s today’s schedule

August 25, Tuesday

Match 5: Cyprus Eagles CTL vs Riyann CC 12:30 am

Match 6: Sri Lankan Lions Limassol vs Riyann CC 2:30 pm

Match 7: Sri Lankan Lions Limassol vs Cyprus Eagles CTL 4:30 pm

TOSS TIMING: The ECS T10 – Cyprus for the league match between Cyprus Eagles CTL and Riyaan CC will take place at 12:00 PM (IST).

Time: 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

CEC vs RYCC My Dream11 Team

Shoaib Ahmad (captain), Zeeshan Sarwar (vice-captain), Ahsan Ullah, Srinivas Angarekkala, WCP Wellege, Kulwinder Singh, Zubair Liaqat, Ram Jaishwal, Mehran Khan, Rajasekhar Poluri, Gurpratap Singh

Cyprus Eagles CTL vs Riyaan CC Full Squads

Cyprus Eagles CTL: Murali Alanki, Harwinder Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Murtaza Yamin, Thulasi Alluri, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Charan Nalluri, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Srinivas Angarekkala, Gurdeep Sharma, Sushil Kumar, Lakhwinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Manikanta Ranimekala, Sajib Mohammad, Balwinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Gurpratap Singh, Jugraj Singh, Zeeshan Sarwar, Tejwinder Singh, Gursewak Singh, Mehran Khan, Rajasekhar Poluri and Jawad Shah.

Riyaan CC: Ahsan Ullah, Ali Raza, Shoaib Ahmad, Atif Khan, Atta Ullah, Zubair Liaqat, Awais Liaqat, Yasir Mehmood, Umair Liaqat, Muteeb Rehman, Awais Ahmad, Muhammad Bilawal, Zeeshan Ahmad, Bimal Ranabhat, Jeewan Lasmal, Sibtal Hassnain, WCP Wellege, Tayyab Bashir, Usman Mazhar and Ram Jaishwal.

