CEC vs SLL Dream11 Tips And Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s 1st Semifinal Match ECS T10 – Cyprus At Ypsonas Cricket Ground, August 30, 11:30 AM IST Sunday

CEC vs SLL Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Cyprus Eagles CTL vs Nicosia Tigers CC Prediction ECS T10 – Cyprus – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s CEC vs SLL, 1st Semifinal Match at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: We are into the final day of the league where two semifinals, a third-place playoff and the final match will be played. In the first semifinal clash, Cyprus Eagles CTL vs Sri Lankan Lions Limassol while in the second, Riyaan CC will take on Nicosia Tigers CC later in the day,

Eagles have beaten Limassol in both the matches they have played so far.

Here’s today’s schedule

August 30, Sunday

1st Semifinal: Cyprus Eagles CTL vs Sri Lankan Lions Limassol, 11:30 am

2nd Semifinal: Riyaan CC will take vs Nicosia Tigers CC, 1:30 pm

Third-Place Playoff: 4:30 PM IST

Final: 8:00 PM IST

TOSS TIMING: The ECS T10 – Cyprus for the league match between Cyprus Eagles CTL and Sri Lankan Lions Limassol will take place at 11:00 AM (IST).

Time: 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

CEC vs SLL My Dream11 Team

Mehran Khan (captain), Gursewak Singh (vice-captain), Gurpratap Singh, Suresh Gedara, Chamal Sadun, Kamal Raiz, Murali Alanki, Ruwan Manawasingha, BLCS Kumara, Thulasi Alluri, Manikattathu Sudarshana

Cyprus Eagles CTL vs Sri Lankan Lions Limassol Full Squads

CEC: Jugraj Singh, Zeeshan Sarwar, Tejwinder Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Murtaza Yamin, Thulasi Alluri, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Charan Nalluri, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Gurdeep Sharma, Sushil Kumar, Lakhwinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Manikanta Ranimekala, Srinivas Angarekkala, Gursewak Singh, Mehran Khan, Rajasekhar Poluri and Jawad Shah, Murali Alanki, Harwinder Singh, Sajib Mohammad, Balwinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Gurpratap Singh

SLL: Milan Akuranage, Mahesh Gamage and Suresh Gedara, Sachithra Tharanga, Anura Rathnayake, BLCS Kumara, Ruwan Manawasingha, Balasuriya Madushanka, Saman Kumara, Kamal Raiz, Kasun Shanaka, Manikkathu Sudarshana, Chamal Sadun, Samith Mapalagama, Nalin Sampath, Nalin Pathirana, Sujith Tennakoon, Parsanna Rallage, Viranda Darshana, Nalin Gamage, Damith Priyantha, Dilan Munasinghe, Hettiarachchige Susantha

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CEC Dream11 Team/ SLL Dream11 Team/ Cyprus Eagles CTL Dream11 Team/ Sri Lankan Lions Limassol Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more