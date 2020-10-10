CEP vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s National T20 Cup Match 18

Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Central Punjab vs Sindh Dream11 Team Prediction National T20 Cup 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s CEP vs SIN at Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi: In another high-voltage battle of National T20 Cup 2020, Central Punjab will square off against Sindh in the match no. 18 at the Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi – October 10. The National T20 Cup CEP vs SIN match will begin at 8 PM IST. Central Punjab will be coming into this clash on the back of a win against Northern Punjab, and they will be keen to move up the points table with a big win in this clash. On the other hand, Sindh, have picked up just the one win from four matches and are struggling to land on a winning combination. While the batting unit has managed to put on a show, the bowlers have failed to come to the party, resulting in a string of losses.

Here is the National T20 Cup Dream11 Guru Tips and CEP vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction, CEP vs SIN Dream11 Guru Tips, CEP vs SIN Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, CEP vs SIN Probable XIs National T20 Cup.

TOSS: The National T20 Cup match toss between Central Punjab vs Sindh will take place at 7.30 PM (IST) – October 10.

Time: 8 PM IST

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Kamran Akmal

Batsmen: Asad Shafiq, Khurram Manzoor, Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel

All-rounders: Bilal Asif, Saad Nasim (VC), Hassan Khan

Bowlers: Anwar Ali (C), Sharjeel Khan, Usman Qadir

CEP vs SIN Probable Playing XIs

Central Punjab: Kamran Akmal, Rizwan Hussain, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Saad Nasim, Usman Qadir, Qasim Akram, Nasim Shah, Sohaibullah, Bilal Asif and Irfan Khan.

Sindh: Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Hasan Khan, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Hasnain and Mohammad Asghar.

CEP vs SIN SQUADS

Central Punjab: Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Ahmed Bashir, Babar Azam (C), Bilal Asif, Ehsan Adil, Faheem Ashraf, Irfan Khan, Kamran Akmal, Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Saad Nasim, Sohaibullah, Usman Qadir, Zafar Gohar.

Sindh: Ahsan Ali, Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Azam Khan, Danish Aziz, Ghulam Mudassar, Hassan Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Taha, Rumman Raees, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C), Saud Shakeel, Sharjeel Khan.

